A Hillsborough County man has died following a violent Saturday night crash near Plant City. The 50-year-old from Dover was driving west on State Road 400, which runs concurrently with Interstate 4, just after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Police said that around mile marker 19, near the exit to Thonotosassa Road, he lost control of his sedan while changing lanes, veered into the north shoulder and flipped several times.

DOVER, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO