ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vr2P0_0ehXjILk00
Election 2022 Trump South Carolina Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump has endorsed two Republicans mounting primary challenges to sitting House members who have been critical of him. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) (Meg Kinnard)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump told a news outlet that he is displeased with the performance of Rep. Mo Brooks, the candidate he endorsed for Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, and suggested he is open to backing another candidate,

"Mo Brooks is disappointing," Trump told the Washington Examiner Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday.

Trump has backed Brooks since last April, more than a year ahead of the upcoming May 24 primary, rewarding the conservative firebrand and ally who whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

Brooks has since found himself in a primary battle with two formidable opponents: Katie Britt, the former head of a state business group, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.

The Alabama Senate race will decide who replaces retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff.

“It’s a very tight race between the three of them right now, and I’m not particularly happy,” Trump told the Examiner, leaving the door open to backing another candidate.

Trump’s backing is a valuable campaign asset for Brooks in a state where Trump won 62% of the vote in the last presidential contest and remains deeply popular with Republicans. Any wavering by Trump would be seen as a blow to Brooks’ campaign.

Brooks has leaned heavily on the Trump connection. His campaign signs refer to him as “MAGA Mo” in reference to the former president's "Make America Great Again" slogan. He appeared with a life-size poster of Trump at one recent campaign stop.

The Brooks' campaign on Wednesday put the blame on Britt.

“Here’s the deal: Katie Britt and her team put out a bogus poll, then lied to President Trump about it," Brooks campaign spokesman Will Hampson said in a statement.

Trump told the Examiner that Brooks gave an “inarticulate answer” about remarks he had made during an August rally with Trump in Alabama that briefly resulted in jeers from the crowd.

Brooks had told the crowd it was time to move on from the last presidential race and focus on upcoming elections. The remark resulted in some rally-goers briefly booing.

Trump told the outlet that he wanted to know if Brooks had changed.

Hampson said Brooks remains committed to Trump and his position that the 2020 election was fraught with massive voter fraud and “stolen” by Joe Biden.

"Mo Brooks was the only one in this race to stand with him on January 6th,” Hampson wrote.

Trump and his allies have continued to cling to the false claims that the voting was rigged in the 2020 election, claims that have been thoroughly debunked.

The Alabama contest is not the only race where Trump’s pick has been struggling. The candidate Trump originally endorsed in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Sean Parnell, dropped his candidacy amid allegations of abuse by his ex-wife. In North Carolina, his endorsed candidate for an open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd, has failed to make a splash. And in Georgia, his pick for governor, David Perdue, is trailing incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, one of Trump's top 2022 targets.

Trump, who often brags about his endorsement record, has held back in several high-profile races, including contests in Ohio, Missouri and Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pro-Trump Ohio candidates realize endorsement may never come

MANSFIELD, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's crowded Republican Senate race has been all about one man: Donald Trump. But with less than two months until the state's May 3 primary to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman, some of the leading candidates have accepted that, despite their best efforts, the former president's coveted endorsement may never come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WPXI Pittsburgh

US vet jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A U.S. Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for nearly two years sued the Iranian government on Thursday for $1 billion, alleging that he was kidnapped, held hostage and tortured. The federal lawsuit describes in unsparing detail the “prolonged and continuous" abuse that...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — As Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukraine, world leaders called anew for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeat attacks on civilian targets, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals and residential areas that led one official to lament that his city had never seen such “nightmarish, colossal losses.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden looks to assess where China's Xi stands on Russia war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond. Planning for the call has been...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Putin likens opponents to 'gnats,' signaling new repression

NEW YORK — (AP) — Facing stiff resistance in Ukraine and crippling economic sanctions at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using language that recalls the rhetoric from Josef Stalin’s show trials of the 1930s. Putin's ominous speech on Wednesday likened opponents to “gnats” who try to...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live updates: Mayor reports several missiles hit Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine — Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Friday on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported. The plant had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said. The missiles that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, hitting a building near a western city's airport with missiles, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals and residential areas.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#State Senate#Ap#U S Senate#The Washington Examiner#Capitol#Republicans
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they're being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers' lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin. The President...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities in Ukraine have turned to shelling them from a distance, including dozens of confirmed attacks on health facilities during the war that on Thursday entered its fourth week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation that...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
77K+
Followers
97K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy