Universal and DreamWorks are gearing up for the long-awaited film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a sequel to the studio's 2011 movie Puss in Boots. Per an exclusive with Deadline, the new film will see the addition of several new cast members along with the return of Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, Puss’ love interest from the first film. Antonio Banderas returns to play the titular cat as well. Joining the duo on this epic adventure is Harvey Guillén, making his debut into the franchise as Perro, Kitty and Puss’ new canine contact.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO