MYRTLE BEACH, SC– After a stellar first day at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, the Seahawks continued their success through the final day of events. Of the seven events the Seahawks competed in, three new records were set, one existing record was broken and three top 20 finishes were clinched. How it Happened Ethan Carpenter […] The post Men’s track and field secures four more records before closing of the first meet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

21 MINUTES AGO