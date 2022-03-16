ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kris Bryant heading to Colorado on seven-year deal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Rookie of the Year and MVP has a career slash line of .278/.376/.504 and is now in...

Kris Bryant, Rockies finalize $182M, 7-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Kris Bryant tried on his Colorado Rockies jersey for the first time and then ran through his thank-yous at his introductory news conference, giving kudos to the team's front office, manager Bud Black, agent Scott Boras and the dozen or so teammates who had gathered on the terrace to watch.
MLB
