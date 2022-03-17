ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzEss_0ehXFlSt00

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Additionally, low levels of coenzyme are also associated with sarcopenia, which creates fragility in older people—and it’s more common in women than men.

A deficiency of Q10 coenzyme causes the human being to become fragile by age 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IujkP_0ehXFlSt00
An elderly person’s hands / Pixabay

Moreover, the main deficiency in this molecule is caused among people who cannot create it, usually boiling it down to their genes. But the secondary one can be a cause or consequence of chronic conditions like diabetes or neurodegenerative illnesses.

“Levels of Q10 fall with lower levels of physical activity, and the lower these levels, the lower the capacity to exercise. It’s a vicious circle and a dramatic one, because functionality is lost as well as the ability to get it back,” says one of the authors of the study, CABD researcher Guillermo López Lluch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egvUo_0ehXFlSt00
Elderly man / Pxhere

So, how can this trend be broken? There’s a few different ways that the study suggests:

  • Increase physical activity in a realistic yet progressive way
  • Changing up your diet, ideally to the Mediterranean diet (specifically nuts and varied vegetables)
  • Supplements (always consult your doctor before undertaking any new supplement)

By incorporating these things into your daily life, it’s been proven that the rise in the presence of the Q10 enzyme helps prevent the fragility trend.

Q10 coenzyme / Wikipedia

Supplements were actually used in clinical trials. A trial at the University of Colorado Boulder, published by the American Heart Association, experimented with a 20-milligram-a-day supplement with Q10 in the over-60s, which brought benefits to the endothelium and a rise in blood flow, thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular illnesses related to age.

Comments / 150

its not
1d ago

Amazed that this article even made it to print! Everybody is different! I’ll be 70 this year still building homes as a contractor, yet my young (59 years old) was just hospitalized, died twice, brought back but unconscious throughout the entire life saving process and still may not make it! Sad but true fact, after retirement, stay ACTIVE!!!

Reply(17)
80
hanak
1d ago

68 here. one thing we did that the couch potato, sit and play with their phones generation of today does, we were physically active. In school we had recess where we ran, played and had fun. we nad, The Presidents physical fitness program set up by JFK, which.promoted exercise and sporting competition. mom would send us out to play.in the morning, lock the door and say dont come back until lunch. we ate properly. today? hardly. different times and practices that make a difference later.in life. YES! GENETICS MATTERS.

Reply
39
Lela Bass
1d ago

As we age, we have an increased need for extra vitamins and minerals. Magnesium is the most important supplement for older people.

Reply
32
Related
Mic

Why smoking weed feels different as you get older

Throughout my 20s, I tried weed only a handful of times. I experimented with different strains, from indica to sativa and different forms, from joints to edibles. All of them would send me into a paranoid thought-loop. Then, at age 29, I tried a low-THC strain, knowing it might be...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragility#Clinical Trials#Sarcopenia#Milligram#Antioxidants#Cabd
womenworking.com

What Can Happen to a Person’s Body When They Drink Enough Water

Before we get into the healthy changes that your body can go through when you begin drinking enough water, let’s put first things first: how much water is considered enough, anyway?. According to Cleveland Clinic, to find the answer, just ask your own body. The world-renowned hospital’s website explains...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Weird Link Discovered Between Physical Attractiveness And The Immune System

An extensive new study has found evidence that links physical attractiveness to the functioning of the immune system. While there are still numerous questions left to answer, the researchers suggest their findings show "a relationship between facial attractiveness and immune function is likely to exist." Just how reliable that relationship is remains to be seen, however.  The truth behind beauty is something scientists have been puzzling over since the discovery of evolution. Are social standards of attractiveness in any way affected by the gentle prodding of sexual selection, or is beauty well and truly in the eye of the beholder? The answer is not as simple as...
CHARLES DARWIN
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Does Skin Cancer Look Like? A Photo Gallery of Skin Cancer

Most skin cancer begins in the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin. It occurs when cells in the epidermis grow at an out-of-control rate. These abnormal cells are usually caused by exposure to the sun. It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70....
CANCER
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy