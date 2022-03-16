ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Vikings looking to trade Danielle Hunter

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYsZC_0ehXDtD300

There was hope the Minnesota Vikings would keep standout defensive end Danielle Hunter, but the team is reportedly looking to trade him for future assets and to save money.

The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling is reporting the Vikings have been actively shopping the pass-rushing specialist, who is due an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

He will also be the second biggest salary cap hit on the roster behind quarterback Kirk Cousins at $25.8 million.

The Vikings worked hard to get under the cap before the start of the new league year, and now, it would seem as if they’re looking to clear up even more space to make future moves.

Granted, the thought of losing a defensive game-changer like Hunter won’t sit well with most fans. He’s a player that could make a significant impact for the Vikings on the football field.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell could certainly use another elite playmaker to help turn opposing quarterbacks into tapdancers in the pocket.

But if this report holds true, the Vikings will be moving on and looking towards a future without the 27-year-old pass-rusher, who is clearly still in the prime of his career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Star Tribune
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Free Agency Is Missing Emphasis on Key Position

We are a couple of days into the tampering period of free agency, and the Vikings have made a couple of moves. To date, the Vikings have extended Kirk Cousins, released Michael Pierce, and agreed to terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks. However, they have not signed a player to a key position yet.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reach Verdict on Harrison Smith’s Future

Longtime Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith isn’t departing the franchise via trade, as some speculated amid the franchise’s cap-clearing options. Smith restructured his deal on Thursday, saving the Vikings $6 million in 2022 cap space. His roster bonus was converted to a signing bonus. When new head coach...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Still Have a CB Crisis

Total panic is not necessary as the offseason still has five-plus months to go, but the Minnesota Vikings have a glaring roster weakness not yet addressed in free agency. As Day Four of free agency kicked off, the Vikings had one startable cornerback on the roster — Cameron Dantzler. These men are the cornerbacks slated for 2022 duty:
NFL
KESQ

Vikings continue defensive shuffle by adding LB Jordan Hicks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks spent the last three seasons with Arizona. The 29-year-old was a third-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2015 who played his first four seasons with the Eagles. He has started 51 straight games. That is the third-longest active streak by NFL linebackers. Hicks will likely slide into new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s system as an every-down linebacker next to 2019 All-Pro pick Eric Kendricks. The Vikings also kept up their defensive line shuffle by finalizing the release of nose tackle Michael Pierce.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

As NFL free agency opens, cap-strapped Vikings keep moves modest

The Vikings kept things modest on the first day of free agency under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, as they grappled with the salary cap constraints left over from former GM Rick Spielman's final offseasons in Minnesota. They announced their deal with former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, re-signed punter...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Change with GOAT Return

Tom Brady, out of nowhere on Sunday, announced his return to the NFL after a six-week-long break he called retirement. Later that night, the Minnesota Vikings struck a deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins to remain the team’s QB1 for 2022 and 2023, paying the 33-year-old an average annual salary of $35 million per season.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

How Kevin O’Connell Can Get the Best Out of Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins will be quarterbacking the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. Now the question is how Kevin O’Connell can get the best out of Kirk Cousins to ensure a competitive team this season. The decision to keep Cousins makes that imperative to maintain an inpatient fanbase’s happiness. Kirk Cousins is...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Cornerback Room Just Got Better

The Vikings’ free agency has been a relatively slow one. They have made a couple of small-time moves like signing specialists, a backup offensive lineman, and a couple of players likely to be starters. Those players are Jordan Hicks and Harrison Phillips. However, the cornerback room just got a...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Byron Pringle

The Chicago Bears have signed another wide receiver in former Kansas City Chief Byron Pringle. Pringle signed a one-year, prove-it deal worth $6 million with $4 million guaranteed. It’s not a surprising move considering new general manager Ryan Poles hails form Kansas City and saw exactly what Pringle could do....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy