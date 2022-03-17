ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines drops multiple nonstop routes from Charleston

By Dennis Bright
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Citing staffing issues, United Airlines said Wednesday it will not resume several nonstop flights from airports in Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head.

A spokeswoman said United will no longer offer flights from Charleston International Airport to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Milwaukee.

The airline also said it will drop flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Cleveland, St. Louis, and Milwaukee, and flights from Hilton Head Island Airport to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

“Due to the ongoing staffing challenges at our regional carriers, we are not planning to resume those routes,” a United Airlines spokeswoman said.

“United is working to address the national pilot shortage by launching our own flight school, training as many as 5,000 pilots this decade, and creating a steady pipeline of highly qualified people, most of whom will first fly for one of our regional partners before joining United.”

