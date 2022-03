2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr. announces top-five schools

2023 quarterback prospect Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. announced his top-five schools Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound quarterback played at Warren High School in Downey, California last year. He has transferred to Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California in 2022.

Tennessee offered Iamaleava Jr. on May 12, 2021. He visited Tennessee during the first weekend in March.

Iamaleava Jr. has Power Five scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington State.

Below are Iamaleava Jr.’s top-five schools he announced Wednesday.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports