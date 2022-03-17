ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzN75_0ehWtb0600
Japan Earthquake An employee clears products fallen from shelves at a convenience store in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory. (Kyodo News via AP) (001242+0900)

TOKYO — (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that caused nuclear reactor meltdowns, spewing massive radiation that still makes some parts uninhabitable.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary session Thursday morning that four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated, while 97 others were injured. A man in his 60s in Soma city died after falling from the second floor of his house while trying to evacuate, and a man in his 70s panicked and suffered a heart attack, Kyodo News reported earlier.

The Japan Meteorological Agency early Thursday lifted its low-risk advisory for a tsunami along the coasts of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures. Tsunami waves of 30 centimeters (11 inches) reached shore in Ishinomaki, about 390 kilometers (242 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

The agency upgraded the magnitude of the quake to 7.4 from the initial 7.3, and the depth from 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea to 56 kilometers (35 miles).

NHK footage showed broken walls of a department store building fell to the ground and shards of windows scattered on the street near the main train station in the inland prefectural capital of Fukushima city. Roads were cracked and water poured out from pipes underground.

Footage also showed furniture and appliances smashed to the floor at apartments in Fukushima. Cosmetics and other merchandise at convenience stores fell from shelves and scattered on the floor. In Yokohama, near Tokyo, an electric pole nearly fell.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said workers found no abnormalities at the site, which is being decommissioned.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said a fire alarm went off at the turbine building of No. 5 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi but there was no actual fire. Water pumps for the spent fuel cooling pool at two of the four reactors at Fukushima Daini briefly stopped, but later resumed operation. Fukushima Daini, which survived the 2011 tsunami, is also set for decommissioning.

More than 2.2 million homes were temporarily without electricity in 14 prefectures, including the Tokyo region, but power was restored at most places by the morning, except for about 37,000 homes in the hardest hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, according to the Tohoku Electric Power Co. which services the region.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed violently.

East Japan Railway Co. said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks. Some local trains later resumed service.

Many people formed long lines outside of major stations while waiting for trains to resume operation late Wednesday, but trains in Tokyo operated normally Thursday morning.

A Tohoku Shinkansen express train partially derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi due to the quake, but nobody was injured, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

He told reporters that the government was assessing the extent of damage and promised to do its utmost for rescue and relief operations.

“Please first take action to save your life," Kishida tweeted.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said authorities were scrambling to assess damage. “We are doing our utmost in rescue operations and putting people's lives first,” he said.

He urged residents in the affected areas to use extra caution for possible major aftershocks for about a week.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

7.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Japan Caused Massive Power Outage, Affecting Millions

Late Wednesday local time, a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan, issuing a tsunami warning for sections of the country's eastern shoreline and knocking out electricity to more than 2 million homes. 7.3 Earthquake in Japan. The massive quake struck soon after 10:30 a.m., according to reports. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan; tsunami risk receding

TOKYO (AP) - A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
CNBC

Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning

A strong earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning. The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas — too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Tohoku Electric Power#Tsunami Waves#Extreme Weather#Ap#Kyodo News
wmar2news

Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4

TOKYO (AP) — Residents were cleaning their homes Thursday after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, smashing furniture, knocking out power, and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its low-risk advisory for Fukushima and Miyagi...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Powerful Japan earthquake kills four as thousands of households left without power

The death toll from the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit north-east Japan late on Wednesday night has increased to four, prime minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday. More than 150 people were injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima.The government is on high alert as there is a “strong possibility” of more tremors over the next few days. A 5.6 magnitude aftershock of hit about an hour later shortly before 1am Thursday.After the earthquake hit around 11.36pm local time on Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi. Though the warning was...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines

March 14 (UPI) -- Two strong underwater earthquakes rattled areas around western Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday. The second quake, with a magnitude of 6.7, was the stronger of the two. It occurred about 104 miles west of the Indonesian city of Pariaman at a depth of 17 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Japan earthquake - latest: Four dead and thousands of households without power as tsunami threat wanes

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered two small tsunamis just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.At least four people are confirmed dead, and more than 100 injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima, according to city officials reported by Japanese news outlet NHK World.Reuters reported that tens of thousands of Japanese households remained without power on Thursday morning, more than 10 hours after a powerful earthquake. Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4

March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in central Japan has risen, authorities said on Thursday. The 7.4-magnitude quake shook the country on Wednesday and killed at least four people, officials said. More than 100 people were injured. The earthquake stirred up fears and...
ENVIRONMENT
KGUN 9

Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Japan

Japan is under a tsunami advisory after the northern part of the country experienced a powerful earthquake. Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and the preliminary epicenter is near the coast of Fukushima on Wednesday evening. The agency says the quake struck 36 miles below...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Eneos shuts Sendai, Chiba refineries after quake

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, shut its Sendai refinery including the 145,000 barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima late on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said. The strong quake activated a safety shutdown system at the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
Metro International

Quake in Japan kills two, halts factories, cuts power to thousands of homes

TOKYO (Reuters) – A powerful earthquake off Japan’s northeast coast left thousands of homes without water and power on Thursday and forced factories to suspend operations, adding to supply chain woes for makers of smartphones, electronics and automobiles worldwide. The magnitude 7.4 tremblor struck just before midnight on...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
55K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy