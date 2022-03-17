ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FGCU beats Detroit Mercy 95-79 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 33 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Detroit Mercy 95-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Austin Richie had 17 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (22-11). Kevin Samuel added 12 points and Zach Anderson had 10 points.

Antoine Davis had 24 points for the Titans (14-16). Kevin McAdoo added 18 points, Madut Akec had 17 points and nine rebounds, and DJ Harvey had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
