Mental Health

A Time to Act

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll be honest. I wasn’t thrilled about planning yet another health & wellness issue when we sat down in our conference room months ago to tackle this one. In my many years of publishing, we’ve had a health issue every year. We always talk about the University Hospital. We always talk...

Gazette

EDITORIAL: Barbaric new bill allows postnatal 'abortion' rights

Colorado fancies itself a public policy maverick. So, maybe we should kill newborns. That's what overreaching Democrats in the legislature propose. Our state was the first to legalize abortion. Pot. Hallucinogens in Denver. We allow fentanyl in quantities sufficient to kill thousands without fear of prison. We're America's new death-metal shock-jock with a skull-and-bones tattoo.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Post

Missouri lawmaker seeks to stop residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, from where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Idaho passes abortion ban modeled on Texas' law

Idaho on March 14 passed legislation that would ban abortions after about six weeks and allow families to sue clinicians who perform the procedures. The bill is modeled after Texas' law, which took effect last September, according to The New York Times. Idaho's Republican-led House of Representatives approved the bill...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legislation could allow out of state placement for certain students

(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers are discussing legislation that would enable school districts to be reimbursed for out-of-state placement for special needs students. House Bill 4365 would allow school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if their Individual Education Program (IEP) determines their current district...
EDUCATION
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
Mic

Idaho passed a “copycat” of Texas’s vigilante abortion ban

Only three months into 2022, Idaho’s politicians are fighting hard to secure their spot as the absolute worst. On Monday, Idaho’s legislature passed what Planned Parenthood called a “copycat” of Texas’s heinous anti-abortion law. With the bill on its way to Republican Gov. Brad Little, abortion advocates in the state say politicians ignored constituents in drafting and rushing to pass this law.
IDAHO STATE
People

Missouri Bill Seeks to Make Abortions for Ectopic Pregnancies Illegal in Restrictive Legislation

A sweeping anti-abortion bill in Missouri seeks to make it illegal for pregnant people to abort ectopic pregnancies, among other restrictive measures. The legislation, House Bill No. 2810, proposes that "the offense of trafficking abortion-inducing devices or drugs is a class A 11 felony if … The abortion was performed or induced or was attempted to be performed or induced on a woman who has an ectopic pregnancy."
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Missouri causes confusion with ‘life-threatening’ abortion law that sparks fears of ban on ectopic pregnancy treatment

A bill proposed in the Missouri statehouse has been criticised for possibly criminalising using drugs to treat ectopic pregnancies, which aren’t viable and could threaten a woman’s life. Ectopic pregnancies take place when an egg is fertilized outside of the uterus, such as in the fallopian tube. In North America, 19.7 out of every 1,000 pregnancies are ectopic, according to a study by American Family Physician. It’s the top cause of maternal mortality in the initial trimester. If the condition isn’t treated, it can lead to the rupture of internal tissue and significant bleeding. The president of the American...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

WHO guidelines enourage usage of telemedicine for abortions

The World Health Organization has reccomended the use of telemedicine for abortion pill prescriptions. In its Abortion Care Guidlines, published March 8, WHO states that telemedicine should be offered as an alternative to in-person medical abortion appointments for the following:. Abortion pill prescriptions via mail delivery. Abortion counselling or instruction...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Maryland Reporter

Maryland’s mental health and addiction treatment providers need their claims paid, not clawed back by contractor

This commentary was submitted by Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, Maryland Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence and the Maryland Addiction Directors Council. In 2019, Maryland selected a new vendor to pay health care claims for the public behavioral health system. The new vendor – Optum, a division...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado governor dials back COVID response, shuttering testing and vaccine sites

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado Gov. Jared Polis is washing his hands of COVID-19.What's happening: Colorado will close 14 community testing and vaccine sites March 31 as it reduces its role in fighting the coronavirus. Other free testing sites operated by state and local contractors will remain open for now.On Wednesday, the state stopped shipping at-home rapid tests to residents, telling Coloradans to instead request them through the federal government.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of people relied on the convenience of at-home kits and drive-through sites in the fight against COVID-19.Now, definitive PCR tests and vaccines — including...
COLORADO STATE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE

