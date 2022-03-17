ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 375 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
 1 day ago
A San Diego firefighter gets a COVID-vaccine. Image from HHSA video

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 375 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths Wednesday.

Wednesday’s data increases the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 745,684 cases and 5,133 deaths.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased to 219, down two from Tuesday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by five to 42. Available ICU beds decreased by 15 to 223.

A total of 1,193,449 — or 55.3% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.94 million — or 93.4% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.58 million, or 82.1%, are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week decreased to 2.7%, down from 3% Friday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 12,333 tests were reported daily in the past week.

City News Service contributed to this article.

