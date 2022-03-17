ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Jury Returns Record $85M Verdict Against County for Family of Man Who Died After Arrest

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTNYI_0ehWao0o00
Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A federal jury has awarded $85 million, reportedly the largest civil rights verdict the county has ever faced, to the family of a man who died following his arrest by sheriff’s deputies nearly seven years ago.

The verdict returned Tuesday following a two-week trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed against the county and several deputies by the family of Lucky Phounsy, who died on April 13, 2015.

The family alleged that Phounsy was experiencing a mental health crisis when 911 was called, but responding deputies shocked Phounsy with a stun gun and repeatedly struck him, in addition to hog-tying him, according to the lawsuit filed in late 2015.

Phounsy was later placed in an ambulance while still hogtied, where he went into cardiac arrest, the family claimed. He died a few days later at a hospital.

The suit alleged the deputies escalated the situation by agitating an already paranoid Phounsy, who was suffering from delusions that someone was going to harm him and his family.

Among the deputies involved in the arrest was Richard Fischer, a former deputy who pleaded guilty years later to sex charges involving 16 women he encountered while on the job.

The lawsuit alleged Fischer accompanied Phounsy in the ambulance and “forcibly restrained” Phounsy’s head and torso by holding him down onto a gurney. Fischer, who was found liable along with the county, is jailed in connection with the unrelated sex crimes case.

According to the jury’s special verdict form, jurors found in favor of Phounsy’s family’s claims of wrongful death, excessive force, failure to train the deputies involved, negligence, and interference of Phounsy’s civil rights.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Jury returns not guilty verdict in fatal shooting trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a male and wounding his brother has been found not guilty. Adolfo Villalobos faced charges of murder and attempted murder in a week-long trial in the 406th District Court. But late Thursday, a jury acquitted Villalobos after five hours of deliberation. Attorney George Altgelt said this was the most important case of his career to date because his client was factually innocent and was charged with a crime he did not commit. "The day of the jury verdict was one of the best days in my client's life, because the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Fischer
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Mental Health
Complex

Bernie Madoff’s Sister and Her Husband Found Dead in What Police Believe Was Murder-Suicide

Bernie Madoff’s 87-year-old sister Sondra and her 90-year-old husband Marvin Wiener were found dead inside their Florida home Thursday afternoon. from what investigators suspect to be a murder-suicide, The Guardian reports. “Detectives from the violent crimes division arrived on scene to investigate further,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal

A Colorado police officer violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia, fracturing her arm. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how the family of the victim is saying the officer responsible may get a plea deal as prosecutors are now considering reducing the charges against him. Warning: Some viewers may find this video to be upsetting March 2, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Man Who Killed His Three Young Daughters And Family Visit Supervisor In Church Had Abusive Past

A California man killed his three daughters and a family visit chaperone in a church before turning the gun on himself, police say. David Mora-Rojas, 39, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the man police say fatally shot four people in a Sacramento County church before taking his own life Monday, according to NBC affiliate KCRA News. The victims included Rojas’s three daughters and Nathaniel Kong, 59, who was assigned to supervise the monitored visit between Rojas and his children.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dies after collapsing at Allegheny County Jail

A 26-year-old man died Sunday shortly after collapsing at Allegheny County Jail. A jail spokesman said the man, later identified by family members as Gerald Thomas, exited his cell shortly after noon and asked other inmates for assistance before collapsing. “A medical emergency was called, and life-saving measures were performed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy