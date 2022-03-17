ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Could this be the last year we change our clocks for daylight saving time?

By Kyleigh Panetta
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKE FOREST, N.C. — The days of changing our clocks twice a year could soon be a thing of the past. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to approve the Sunshine Protection Act. If approved by the U.S. House and signed by President Joe Biden, daylight saving time would be...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Permanent daylight saving time? America tried it before ... and it didn't go well.

The U.S. is seriously considering making daylight saving time permanent, a move that would likely be popular. But history suggests that opinion might not last. About three-quarters of Americans recently said they would prefer not switching back and forth between between standard and daylight saving time, a poll conducted in October 2021 from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Experts have lamented that changing the clocks has wide-ranging negative consequences, from sleep disruptions to a temporary uptick in traffic accidents.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Daylight Savings#The Clocks#Clock#A Year And Change#Wake Forest#The U S Senate#The U S House
CBS News

Congress considers future of Daylight Saving Time

Health experts testified at a hearing of the House Energy Subcommittee on Consumer Protection about a proposal to keep Daylight Saving Time in effect all year round. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what's behind it and the challenges to changing the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
Boston Globe

Permanent daylight saving time just took a big step forward in Congress. Are you psyched?

We want to know: Is full-time DST on your wish list?. You may find yourself yawning a bit more this week as you navigate your daily routine, thanks to the hour of sleep that disappeared into the ether early Sunday morning. But if you’re like most people, odds are you’re finding the extra hour of sunlight that comes with daylight saving time to be a decent tradeoff.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Daylight saving time will become permanent, this is what it means for us

Daylight Savings Time was established in 1895 by George Hudson in order to extend the daylight hours during the summer months, when the sun sets later. Stores, schools, workplaces, and public transit all change to comply to daylight hours, according to the plan. Modern-day technology switches the time over itself,...
CONGRESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy