Zoë Kravitz's looks for the Batman movie press tour have been so good, I don't even know what to do with myself or where to start. By now we've all seen the premiere YSL gown with under-boob cut-outs and the custom Oscar de La Renta gown with a cat neckline that was so on-the-nose for her role as Catwoman in the absolute best way possible. All of these looks took the collective breath of the internet away and personally, I almost didn't recover.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO