England, beware! Eddie Jones' side will face a France side hell bent on their first Grand Slam since 2010 and driven by an obsessive and ruthless 'genius' Fabien Galthie - with former captain on the verge of becoming a national hero

By Chris Foy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

England beware. France will take some stopping in Paris on Saturday. They are being driven towards a first Grand Slam since 2010 by an obsessive, ruthless ‘genius’.

Amid all the acclaim on this side of the Channel for the impact of Shaun Edwards on this quest for a Six Nations clean sweep, it is Fabien Galthie who is overseeing a stunning Gallic rugby resurgence. The former France captain and world Player of the Year is a polarising figure, but he has presided over 19 wins out of 25 Tests in charge – including the scalp of the All Blacks last November. On his watch, ‘Les Bleus’ are emerging as potential favourites to win a home World Cup in 2023.

First, they want the championship title and a ‘Grand Chelem’. Galthie led France to the ultimate European conquest as a player in 2002 and now he will stop at nothing to repeat the feat as head coach. A year after being blamed and castigated for a Covid outbreak in the French camp, he is on the verge of becoming a national hero again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3Msf_0ehWSQYk00
France will take some stopping against England, led by their obsessive coach Fabien Galthie

He is bringing the sort of relentlessly demanding nature to his work that Eddie Jones does in his role as England’s head coach. Former Argentina icon Agustin Pichot – who captained Galthie’s Stade Francais side to the Top 14 title in 2007 – gave an insight into his approach.

Speaking to Sportsmail from Buenos Aires, he said: ‘I have big respect for Fabien. He is the brain and driver of everything for that team, I can tell you that.

‘He was very intelligent as a player and now he is very intelligent as a coach, but mainly he is very intense. He is right there in your face and, for the French culture; that is sometimes very good and sometimes it is not very good. They love him or they hate him.

‘I respected him because I like to be challenged. If you understand that Fabien just wants to get the best out of you and he will challenge everything about your psyche and your game-plan – everything – then you will be successful. If you don’t understand that, then you will hate him.’

Pichot recounted a tale which illustrated Galthie’s passion and commitment, adding: ‘Everything is intense. He never rests. When we won the (Top 14) semi-final against Toulouse, we went to celebrate in Paris. We spent three hours of that time in a bar in St Germaine – Fabien and myself – discussing if we were going to play Juan Hernandez at 10 with David Skrela at 12, in the final.

‘We were talking about it until 3am. We had been drinking, but we were still thinking about how we were going to beat Clermont in the final. And we did. That is the kind of intensity I am talking about. I loved it and I was happy to be talking to him about this until three o clock in the morning!’

Pichot has no doubt that, after a series of failed regimes, France finally have the right man in charge and that is paying dividends.

‘I discussed it with administrators from France and told them that the best French coach is Fabien,’ he said. ‘When Guy Noves was there, I just thought they were missing the best coach. He is the best coach in France by a mile.’

Another of the Pumas who played for him is prop Juan Figallo, now a forwards coach for Saracens’ academy and women’s teams. He was at Montpellier during Galthie’s turbulent spell there and has a similar high regard for him as his compatriot, Pichot.

‘I loved it when he coached Montpellier,’ Figallo told Sportsmail. ‘He’s a bit of a crazy one! He’s all about the details of the game. Fabien is a coach who sees the whole picture and he’s not afraid to say what he thinks, which can be hard for the players, but at the end he is right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By7ld_0ehWSQYk00
Les Blues are firmly on the hunt for the Six Nations title, which would make Galthie a hero

‘I can see him before games, all over Antoine Dupont, saying, “attack this” or “attack that”. He can be like that and it can be overwhelming, but with the set-up he has now, it is successful because of the other people he has around him, who make sure it is not too much.

‘He is a workaholic. I don’t think he stops thinking about rugby at any point. He will be over the physios, over the medics, over all the GPS data and the fitness coaches. He’ll be all over everyone. He is all about details and won’t want to leave anything to chance.

‘He thinks a lot about tactics, but a lot about emotions too. I remember his chats before games and during the week – they were deep and from the heart. That’s how he gets the team to buy in to his methods.

‘At Montpellier, I remember before the final – Fabien put us in a room, got into a deep conservation about what we are, what we are doing and what we could achieve, then he asked the players to present the shirt to another player, and talk about that person.

‘It was rare in club rugby. It was quite emotional. I was giving the shirt to the hooker at the time and thinking about him, then someone spoke about me, and it made those relationships closer.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05O4EA_0ehWSQYk00
Former Argentina icon Agustin Pichot has described Gathie as 'very intelligent' and 'intense'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqsC1_0ehWSQYk00
He has been divisive in his career but winning the Six Nations may make Gathie more popular

Yet, Galthie can antagonise as well as inspire. In October, 2014, while in charge of Montpellier, he missed a game at Oyonnax to attend a birthday party – in Brazil. He was soon sacked by his club but after a drawn-out tribunal, he was deemed to have been the victim of wrongful dismissal and was awarded EU500,000 in damages.

One former player, in his autobiography, recounted telling Galthie in an angry exchange: ‘Humanely, you are worthless. You shouldn’t be allowed to coach. You rip up players like a dog feeding on scraps of meat.’ Mourad Boudjellal, who brought him to Toulon for the 2017-18 season, said: ‘He’s a chess player. He’s not a man-manager.’

Former France hooker, Benjamin Kayser – a member of Galthie’s champion Stade team and now a respected pundit – told Le French Rugby podcast: ‘He’s a strategic genius, but he struggled with people who needed a human side; people who are not as ruthless or hardcore as him.’

So he has been divisive, up to now, but a Slam might make Galthie more widely popular in France. Maybe the end will justify the means, or maybe there will always be criticism, no matter how much success he achieves.

