GRC, Pikeville, Lincoln County and North Oldham winners on day 1 of Sweet 16

George Rogers Clark’s Sammy Hernandez goes up for a layup while Perry County Central’s Tyler Fannin attempts to block him. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

LEXINGTON — Coming in as favorites to win the whole thing, George Rogers Clark left no doubt in their UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 opener at Rupp Arena in Lexington with a 77-36 victory over Perry County Central.

The Cardinals turned a 13-12 lead near the end of the first quarter into a 28-14 advantage and didn’t look back from there.

They were led by Jerone Morton’s 22 points, Sam Parrish adding 20 while Trent Edwards dropped 13 to go with a couple of powerful dunks, two of them off alley-oop’s.

GRC (34-1) hasn’t lost to a team in the state all season and have come into the tournament believing this is their year to cut the nets down.

“There’s a lot of pressure, a lot of talk with that stuff, but I’ve kind of learned to accept things for what they are. Really just talk about with your team, there’s really nothing wrong with having a vision like that. We know each game matters, each game you have to play, but I think we’ve just made a choice to be special, block out the noise and the criticism and be honest about it. There’s nothing wrong with having a vision like that. Let’s be honest about our goal and that’s to win a state championship. If you’re not talking about it, it’s not like you’re going to luck into it,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said. “There has to be a big vision and what you truly want. If the kids aren’t dreaming about it, then you’re not going to get it.”

They forced 19 turnovers, scoring 25 points off of them as the second half looked like a layup line for them at times, the Commodores having no answer to stop it.

“It’s really about doing your jobs. We have several guys that can make plays and really put points on the board in a hurry. It’s a credit to our guys being unselfish, it’s not easy to always put the team first in the way that all the attention goes as far as individual stats. In the end I think they understand if they put the team first, play together and they’ll be rewarded,” Cook said.

Perry County Central (29-5) came in as the 14th Region champ and a 29-4 record, but were outmatched all contest, the Cardinals getting the game to a running clock early in the fourth after consecutive triples from Parrish.

The Cardinals led 16-12 after one, Morton hitting a stepback 3-pointer near the end of the frame.

They’d outscore the Commodores 19-6 in the second to take a 35-18 lead into the half.

Things continued to get out of hand in the third, GRC taking a 58-29 lead into the fourth.

Despite the criticism from the outside with having multiple transfers on the team, many playing prominent roles, the Cardinals have embraced the target on their back all season long and won’t change their approach over the next couple of days as they have their eyes on the big prize.

“I don’t think we really care what anybody says. We’ve got one mission, one goal this season and that’s to win a state championship. Coach Cook has been saying that since the start of the season and that’s our plan,” Parrish said.

They’ll play Pikeville on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

PIKEVILLE 59, NORTH LAUREL 51

The Reed Sheppard show only lasted one night.

Pikeville (32-2) stifled the junior University of Kentucky commit, holding him to 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting from the field in the 59-51 victory.

Rylee Samons and Keian Worrix stole the show on the evening in front of a packed lower bowl, Samons finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds, connecting on four 3-pointers. Worrix tallied 12 points to go with six assists, controlling the game with his ball handling abilities.

After trailing 13-7, Pikeville went on a 18-0 run into the second quarter before going into halftime up 25-20.

Brody Brock hit a triple for the Jaguars to make it 25-23 out of the half, but Samons went on a 8-0 personal run from there that ignited a 13-0 run to break the game back open for the Panthers up 15.

North Laurel (28-6) got the deficit down to six in the fourth, but could get no closer from there.

The win sets up a Pikeville-George Rogers Clark matchup on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY 45, JEFFERSONTOWN 41

Lincoln County is moving on in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1975.

The Patriots picked up a 45-41 victory over Jeffersontown (24-9) to open up the Sweet 16 on Wednesday afternoon.

They built an early lead, lost it, overcame some poor free throw shooting and Colton Ralston hit the game-winning 3-pointer with under a minute left to secure the win.

Lincoln County (30-7) got their lead to as large as nine before going into halftime up 28-20. They failed to convert on their free throws in the early part of the second half allowing the Chargers to come back and tie things up at 35 by the end of the third.

Will Vasser gave Jtown their first lead since the first quarter with a free throw to make it 38-37 with 3:47 remaining.

Jaxon Smith connected on two free throws after the Patriots had missed their first six coming out of the half to make it 39-39 with 2:38 remaining.

Drae Vasser’s layup was then followed by Ralston’s triple, which ended up being the deciding shot, the Chargers unable to score the rest of the way after two missed 3-pointers and a charge.

Ralston was no stranger to big time shots, hitting a buzzer-beater last week against Pulaski County to get the Patriots to Rupp.

“To do it on Kentuck’s floor, they were both good to me, but I have to rank this one first. Last week got us here, but this is this week,” Ralston said.

The Patriots move on to face North Oldham in Friday’s quarterfinals at 11 a.m.

Jeffersontown hit just 2-of-19 3-point attempts against the Patriots zone.

NORTH OLDHAM 36, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 32

Another grinder in the early session.

North Oldham (19-12) held Muhlenberg County to 10 second half points as they came away with a 36-32 victory to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals against Lincoln County.

It was Jack Scales’ 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining that proved to be the game-winner, giving North a 34-32 as their defense behind Luke Anderson with a couple of blocked shots in the closing minutes to preserve the victory in the program’s first ever trip to Rupp Arena.

The pace favored Muhlenberg (18-12), at times using the clock for a minute at a time on possessions, trying to offset the size disadvantage they had in making their second straight trip to Rupp. They took a 22-20 lead into the half and led 26-22 after three, the two teams combining for a six-point third quarter.

North opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to take a 31-26 lead before Cole Vincent’s 3-pointer followed by a 3-point play from Donovan McCoy to give Muhlenberg a 32-31 lead with 1:28 to play.

That would be their last points as Scales 3-pointer gave North Oldham the lead back, Grant Neal sealing the deal with two free throws in the closing seconds.

North Oldham will now face Lincoln County in Friday’s quarterfinals at 11 a.m.