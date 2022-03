A young child who was found in the Arizona desert nearly 62 years ago has finally gotten her name back. On July 31, 1960, the body of a young girl was found partially buried in a sand wash in the desert outside Congress, Arizona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. For years, the Jane Doe – thought to be between the ages of 2 and 7 – garnered the unfortunate nickname “Little Miss Nobody.”

