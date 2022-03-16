ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating women The International Women’s Day Celebration Film Festival...

Midland Daily News

Marilla Historical Society to celebrate 'extraordinary' women

COPEMISH -- The Marilla Historical Society invites the community to celebrate and honor the extraordinary women and extraordinary “ordinary” women who have helped build area communities. Through role playing, readings, live music by Maryanne Rivers and special exhibits, those in attendance from 2-4:30 p.m. on March 26 will...
COPEMISH, MI
Click2Houston.com

PACCTX hosts ‘Celebrating Women, Inspiring Change’ conference

TEXAS – The Philippine Chamber of Commerce of Texas (PACCTX State) hosted a global online conference during International Women’s Week called, “Celebrating Women, Inspiring Change.” The mission and vision of the conference was to celebrate and empower women. One of the major topics discussed in the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Blade

Mitchell: Why turn red over teen rebellion?

I might be a grown woman in my early 30s, but I’m a sucker for Disney movies. So when Turning Red dropped earlier this month on Disney+, my husband and I waited a matter of hours before settling in to watch it. This coming of age film is about a young Chinese girl growing up in the early aughts in Canada. She’s struggling with her parents’ expectations and her first crush when, one day, she discovers that she turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets emotional — a pretty big challenge for a middle school student.
MOVIES
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

