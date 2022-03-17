ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

By Rachel Brodsky
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you hang around Aimee Mann’s Instagram, you’ll come across lots of hand-drawn comics. One four-panel illustration posted today appeared to announce that Mann was dropped from her opening slot for Steely Dan’s summer tour because “it seems like they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Mann added within...

Melanin Free Gluten
1d ago

Maybe it has more to do with the fact that Steely Dan fans have never heard of this chick. Steely Dan fans have listened to several dozens of their hits on the radio over the last fifty years. I couldn’t name one Amy Mann song.

Occam's Barbershop 2
1d ago

🎵 Any major dude with half a heart, surely will tell you my friend - Any minor world that breaks apart falls together again 🎵

ronald wilson
13h ago

no,...I don't think that's the reason.....I've never heard of her but I know Steely Dan and the type of music they have put out was conducive to the time, those of us who were of that time welcomes the walk down memory lane without any prelude....your being a woman/ songwriter is irrelevant to the respect the band has for its fans

