After winning the weekend series against the Washington Huskies, the Utes were dismantled by the BYU Cougars, 10-3, officially moving to 11-4-1 on the season. The Utes pitching was unable to keep the baseball in the field as BYU hammered two, early, two-run home runs. The Cougars managed to score eight runs in the first four innings, taking an early, and convincing, 8-0 lead after the first four innings. The Cougars then added another two runs to make it 10-0 before the Utes added 3 runs in the bottom-half of the eighth. The Utes were never able to mount a comeback against the stout Cougar pitching.

