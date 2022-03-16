ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Lane restriction Thursday on I-80 East in Luzerne County

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises motorists of a lane restriction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 East in Luzerne County between Exit 260A (I-81 South) to Exit 260B (I-81 North) for boring extraction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The site is free and available 24 hours a day, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

