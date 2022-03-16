Mesa Mayor John Giles Signs National Wildlife Federation's Monarch Pledge

Lead Mayor John Giles has signed the National Wildlife Federation's Mayor's Monarch Pledge, reaffirming the City of Mesa's commitment to create habitat for the monarch butterfly and other pollinators, and to educate residents about how they can get involved. Red Mountain Library is hosting a Spring Equinox celebration Saturday, March 19 from 10am to 12pm in the Monarch Haven and Reading Sanctuary.

Mayor John Giles has again signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors' Monarch Pledge, reaffirming the City of Mesa’s commitment to create habitat for the monarch butterfly and other pollinators, and to educate residents about how they can get involved.

“I’m proud to support this initiative from the National Wildlife Federation and to join hundreds of other mayors in this effort,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “Monarchs and other pollinators have an important role to play, and I hope Mesa residents will join me in the commitment to care for and enhance monarch habitat in our community.”

On Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Red Mountain Library will host a free celebration of the Spring Equinox in the Monarch Haven & Reading Sanctuary, a pocket park created for monarchs and other butterflies. The family-friendly event will feature crafts, a human sundial and exhibits from Southwest Monarch Study, Desert Botanical Garden, and the City of Mesa Environmental & Sustainability Division.

The Monarch Haven & Reading Sanctuary was made possible by a grant from Salt River Pima – Maricopa Indian Community. More information about the Spring Equinox event is available at https://events.mesalibrary.org/event/spring-equinox-monarch-garden.

Found across the United States, monarch butterflies numbered around 1 billion in 1996. Their numbers have declined significantly because of numerous threats, particularly the loss of habitat due to cropland conversion, urban development, and the use of pesticides.

The City of Mesa is part of an expanding North American network of cities working to create habitat in public parks, public landscaping, vacant lots, roadsides, medians, green roofs, backyard gardens and open spaces throughout the community, including the Monarch Haven & Reading Sanctuary.

The City of Mesa has been fortunate to work with a nonprofit organization, Southwest Monarch Study, who researches monarchs to better understand the migration and breeding patterns of monarch butterflies in Arizona and the southwestern United States.

Contact: Casey Blake

(480) 644-3662

casey.blake@mesaaz.gov