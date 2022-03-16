ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Blinken: "Profound" Ukraine Effects, Another COVID Booster? Gas Tax Holidays

By Public Editor
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an NPR interview, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns of "profound"...

Opinion: Why a gas tax holiday would be a disaster

The memory may seem dim in light of current events, but next month will mark two years since you could fill up your car in Salina, Utah, for $1.15 a gallon. I didn’t experience that first-hand, but gasbuddy.com told me that was the price at a station just off I-70. In my own neighborhood on that same day, April 23, 2020, I found regular unleaded for $1.89.
The Rundown: Will we need another COVID booster shot?

Good afternoon! It’s Monday, and we could see temperatures hit nearly 70 degrees this week. So long, work sweatpants. Hello, work shorts. Here’s what you need to know today. 1. Another COVID-19 booster shot will be needed, the head of Pfizer says. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said this...
Ukraine Diplomat Tells Russian Ambassador to His Face: Putin’s War Criminals Will Go ‘Straight to Hell’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations confronted Russia’s representative to his face early Thursday moments after Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military invasion of his country. Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine while an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council—which is, ironically, being chaired by Russia this month—was already underway. At the end of the meeting, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, turned to his Russian counterpart and told him: “Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov to stop aggression... I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision, that would condemn the aggression that you have launched on my people.” In a devastating sign-off, he added: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
