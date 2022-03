The Mazda foundation will be funding programs to address poverty and other issues in areas near the company's U.S. operations. The Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc. and its trustees have announced their plans to provide $495,000 to 11 organizations through its yearly grant-giving process. This funding will assist with four new programs for 2022 as the foundation continues to build partnerships with organizations across the United States to help address food insecurity.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO