ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What could be next for Craig Smith and his Utah staff

By Steve Bartle
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah basketball will look different next season....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian stayed off the radar, quietly won big this offseason

Judging from every possible metric, Steve Sarkisian’s second year at Texas is off to a wildly bullish start. First off, he’s not trapped in a hotel room battling COVID-19. The Longhorns are no longer stuck in the visiting team’s locker room in Royal-Memorial Stadium while the south end zone gets renovated. Team meetings are no longer held by a bar on the eighth floor of the north end zone fan club.
AUSTIN, TX
WHO 13

Hunter’s journey from adversity to Cyclone star

MILWAUKEE – Iowa State freshman PG Tyrese Hunter had his best game of the season in round 1 of the NCAA tournament against LSU. Hunter scored 23 points, hit 7 threes and had 5 steals. Hunter’s journey to Ames has not been easy. Tyrese lost both of his parents before the age of 13. Mark […]
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
The Spun

Former College Football Running Back Found Dead At 24

DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
WTAJ

Penn State wrestling wins team National Championship, five individuals

DETROIT (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling won the program’s 10th NCAA Wrestling Championship, ninth under head coach Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions clinched the team title before the start the individual final session. Five Nittany Lions made the finals, all five won national championships. At 133 pounds, no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beat no. 2 Daton […]
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy