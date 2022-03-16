What could be next for Craig Smith and his Utah staff

Judging from every possible metric, Steve Sarkisian’s second year at Texas is off to a wildly bullish start. First off, he’s not trapped in a hotel room battling COVID-19. The Longhorns are no longer stuck in the visiting team’s locker room in Royal-Memorial Stadium while the south end zone gets renovated. Team meetings are no longer held by a bar on the eighth floor of the north end zone fan club.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 42 MINUTES AGO