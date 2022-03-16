What could be next for Craig Smith and his Utah staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers fall to the overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs, now eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. The final score was 78-82. Memphis’ all-time record vs. the nation’s number-one team drops to 0-10. The Tigers won 13 of their last 16 games, therefore...
Judging from every possible metric, Steve Sarkisian’s second year at Texas is off to a wildly bullish start. First off, he’s not trapped in a hotel room battling COVID-19. The Longhorns are no longer stuck in the visiting team’s locker room in Royal-Memorial Stadium while the south end zone gets renovated. Team meetings are no longer held by a bar on the eighth floor of the north end zone fan club.
MILWAUKEE – Iowa State freshman PG Tyrese Hunter had his best game of the season in round 1 of the NCAA tournament against LSU. Hunter scored 23 points, hit 7 threes and had 5 steals. Hunter’s journey to Ames has not been easy. Tyrese lost both of his parents before the age of 13. Mark […]
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and top overall seed Gonzaga rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat No. 9 seed Memphis 82-78 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trailing at...
DETROIT (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling won the program’s 10th NCAA Wrestling Championship, ninth under head coach Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions clinched the team title before the start the individual final session. Five Nittany Lions made the finals, all five won national championships. At 133 pounds, no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beat no. 2 Daton […]
Kent City girls basketball are Division 3 runner ups for the second straight year after a 54-50 loss against Arbor Prep. The Eagles were undefeated coming into Saturday's game. They were led by Sophomore Maddie Geers who had 27 points and 7 rebounds.
It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
