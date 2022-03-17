ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Seals-Jones agrees to deal with Giants

Cover picture for the articleThe 27-year-old tight end expressed interest in having a bigger role in an offense and the...

The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Za'Darius Smith signs five-year deal with Ravens

Za'Darius Smith and the Ravens have re-united. The two sides are in agreement on a five-year deal with a base value of $35 million and a max value of $50 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith returns to the team that drafted...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Shaq Mason traded to Buccaneers

Per Field Yates, the Patriots are trading guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. (Field Yates on Twitter) This move gives Tampa Bay an excellent replacement for their former Pro-Bowl guard Ali Marpet who recently retired. Mason is a two-time Super Bowl champion and already has a great rapport with quarterback Tom Brady who decided retirement does not suit him. A solidified offense line will help the run-game and obviously help keep Brady upright which in turn will be beneficial for the Bucs receiving weapons.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Former Texans starting QB Tyrod Taylor agrees to deal with Giants

Former Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor agreed to a two-year contract with the New York Giants to back up Daniel Jones under new coach Brian Daboll. The Giants will be Taylor’s fourth team in four years after the Browns, Chargers and Texans.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Daniel Norris signing with Cubs

Norris had a dreadful 2021 season, pitching to a 6.16 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. He struggled mightily with his command (12.1% walk rate) and never got into a groove with the Tigers. But he was much better against lefties last year (.289 wOBA) so he may find himself as a pure lefty specialist if he can rein in his control. Regardless, he's not going to make much of an impact for fantasy purposes with Chicago so fantasy managers can ignore him on draft day.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tre'Quan Smith visiting Atlanta

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season and the departure of Russell Gage, Atlanta's wide receiver core is super thin right now. They'll likely address the position in the NFL Draft, but a veteran like Smith can certainly benefit the Falcons wide receiver core.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ahkello Witherspoon re-signs with Steelers

Pittsburgh traded for Witherspoon last season, and he developed into a starter down the stretch. With Witherspoon now back in the fold, he joins Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, and James Pierre in the cornerback room. This likely eliminates cornerback as a first-round option for the Steelers and makes offensive line, safety, and wide receiver three top needs.
NFL
fantasypros.com

La'el Collins will be released by Cowboys

Collins started 10 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and allowed two sacks. PFF graded the 28-year-old at an 80.2 which was the 15th highest grade for all tackles in 2021. The LSU product still has enough high-end talent at an extremely important position and will be pursued by multiple teams once released. Terence Steele is next up on the Cowboys depth chart. The 24-year-old has plenty of experience already in his young career as he has started 27 games for the Cowboys in his first two seasons as a pro.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kris Bryant heading to Colorado on seven-year deal

The former Rookie of the Year and MVP has a career slash line of .278/.376/.504 and is now in the thin air of Colorado. The 30-year-old moving to hitter-friendly Coors Field with the addition of the National League DH should be a boost to his value and fantasy managers alike. The lineup around him leaves a lot to be desired at this point so the RBIs may not be as plentiful, but his independent counting stats should justify a Top 100 pick.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Davante Adams traded to Raiders

Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package including two prime 2022 picks including the Raiders’ first. Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million extension with Las Vegas to make him the leagues highest paid WR. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The blockbuster...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Seiya Suzuki signs deal with Cubs

Suzuki was one of the best hitters in the NPB last season, posting a .317/.433/.639 slash line in 538 plate appearances. He hit 38 home runs and stole nine bases. Suzuki often gets comps to Hideki Matsui, who hit the ground runnings with the Yankees upon his debut. Suzuki, just 27-years-old, could significantly impact the Cubs lineup. We could see Suzuki hit 25 or more home runs and chip in a few stolen bases for fantasy purposes. It will be interesting to see how his bat-to-ball skills translate to MLB, but we could still see him post a solid batting average.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Ryan, Falcons push back roster bonus to Tuesday

Atlanta has postponed payment of Matt Ryan's roster bonus to Tuesday while still waiting for Deshaun Watson's decision. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The 36-year-old quarterback is owed $7.5 million and the original deadline was tomorrow. However, the Falcons have bought themselves four more days to learn of Watson's decision and, presumably, to have time to trade their veteran QB should they have a new one at the helm.
NFL

