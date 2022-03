RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a Duke or UNC fan then CBS 17 is your home for their next NCAA Tournament games. The second-seeded Duke men’s team will take the court Friday night against 15-seed Cal State Fullerton in Greenville, South Carolina. The game, which has a 7 p.m. tip-off, will be broadcast right here on CBS 17. This will be Duke’s first game of the tourney.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO