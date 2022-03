BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works wants to make it easier for people to tell the difference between the items they should or should not be putting in their recycling bin. A new effort, known as “Feet on the Street,” will help Baltimoreans divvy up their trash properly. As part of that effort, sanitation workers will be checking recycling containers in neighborhoods where they have observed high amounts of contamination over the next two months. “This campaign is designed to help residents understand what goes in our recycling cart and what goes in our municipal green trash can,” Jennifer...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO