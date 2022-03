Breonna Taylor’s Mother Tamika Palmer Meets With DOJ, Wants Federal Charges Filed Against Cops. Breonna Taylor’s death is still being fully justified by the state and the legal system despite the bevy of errors and malfeasance that lead to 8 gunshot wounds in her body. Sure, officer Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove have been fired but neither has been held legally responsible for her death as Hankison was acquitted of his criminal charges. No one is in handcuffs. No one is in prison. No one is awaiting trial. Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer is not apt to allow that fact to remain.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO