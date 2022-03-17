ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Paige: Wilson shows he's ready to saddle up with Broncos

By Woody Paige The Gazette
 1 day ago
Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, second from left, is joined for a photograph by his daughter Sienna, left, sons Future and Win and wife Ciara after a news conference on Wednesday at the team's headquarters in Englewood.

"Broncos Country: Let’s Ride."

Russell Wilson gave Colorado a new mantra and a new quarterback Wednesday afternoon.

He doesn’t get a second chance to provide a first impression, and Russell nailed it.

Russell Wilson looks to bring winning mindset to Broncos: 'I came here for one reason and that's to win'

Wilson becomes the No. 3 QB to be chiseled alongside John Elway and Peyton Manning on the Pikes Peak of Broncos.

Russell said he wants to play 10-12 more years in Denver and win three or four more Super Bowls. He also said he intends to win a lot of games and help to save a lot of lives. The first deed by the Wilson and his wife, Ciara, upon arrival in town was to visit Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The second act was to be introduced at a media conference, broadcast throughout the state, at his new home in Dove Valley, where Russell discussed his extreme love for family, faith and football.

The man wearing an orange tie, a blue suit and a Cheshire-cat smile captivated, charmed, enchanted, and enthralled everybody when the trade with Seattle officially could be finalized Wednesday.

Nathaniel Hackett looked like he swallowed a football when he proclaimed: “Wow! Come on, y’all. Russell Wilson. Holy s---!’’

Hackett is the luckiest coach alive — going from Aaron Rodgers one year to Russell Wilson the next. He’s won the Powerball. Now, he must win a Super Bowl.

The Broncos even drowned out the woebegotten Rockies, who shockingly are signing 30-year-old infielder-outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract. He and Nolan Arenado were the best young third basemen in the game.

That's for another day, but it was some day here.

Oddly enough, Wilson was a second baseman who played in the Rockies’ minor organization for two seasons (2010-11) and reminisced about that experience, then talked about his trip to Broncos headquarters in 2012 before the NFL draft.

"It was my last visit (to an interested NFL team), and when I went in the locker room, the only person in there was Peyton Manning looking at his playbook. And he said (jokingly) 'Don’t I know you from somewhere?'"

Wilson had participated in the Manning Passing Academy when he was in high school, and he idolized Elway, who he spent time with during the day with the Broncos.

Wilson also toured Mile High Stadium on the brief trip with a Broncos executive and was told that he might play there one day. He did only once in the regular season with the Seahawks — in 2018, when the Broncos won, 27-24.

However, Russell’s most memorable game in 10 years in Seattle was Super Bowl 48, as the Seahawks jarred the Broncos and Manning and Elway, 43-8.

Russell acknowledged Elway and Manning during his 30 minutes at the podium in the Broncos’ auditorium. He knows what’s expected. He is supposed to follow in the two Hall of Famers’ cleats. They each won two Super Bowls (Manning one with the Broncos), and Wilson has one so far. By saying he plans to play at least 10 more years, Wilson believes he could surpass his predecessors.

The Broncos could be the first NFL team in the modern era to have three quarterbacks at Canton if and when Wilson reaches his goal.

The Broncos’ three most monumental off-season moves were on a Monday (with Elway in 1983), a Tuesday (with Manning in 2012) and a Wednesday (with Wilson in 2022). Elway was enjoying the afternoon from the back of the room, and Manning may have been only a few miles away at home.

Elway primarily was responsible for luring Manning to Denver, but couldn’t find a replacement in the past six seasons as the Broncos' football boss and didn’t draft Wilson when he had the opportunity a decade ago. Now Elway is an adviser to general manager George Paton, and he or Manning could be in the Broncos’ ownership bidding.

Manning returned the favor. As The Gazette exclusively reported when one of the most epic trades since Elway was unofficially accomplished, Wilson, as he admitted Wednesday, to ask about living in Denver and playing for the franchise “and schools’’ for his three kids. Peyton obviously spoke glowingly of the Broncos and his hometown. Wilson probably will join Manning and Elway in Cherry Hills. As with the other two, Wilson is joining his second NFL team.

Perhaps the most unsung person Wednesday was Paton, who did say the Broncos had worked on the deal for Russell for more than a month, and it finally came together over a week ago. Paton originally had discussions with Seahawks general manager John Schneider at the Senior Bowl in early February. They ratcheted up the negotiations at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, meeting secretly several times before Schneider finally gave in and gave Paton a list of draft choices and players Seattle demanded.

The Broncos agreed to send the Seahawks five picks and three players, including quarterback Drew Lock, for Wilson and a draft pick. And Wilson waived his no-trade clause, because he desired to play for the Broncos.

And, on Wednesday, Russell Wilson was right at home when he declared: "Broncos Country: Let’s ride."

Giddy-up and yippee-ki-yay, Broncos.

