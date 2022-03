Years down the road when Cooper King, Caden Reph, and Tristen Pinnock talk about their athletic careers at Northampton High School, they’ll have plenty to tell their grandkids, or anyone interested enough to hear about how special the 2021-22 school year has been for the trio. King, Reph, and Pinnock were all key members of the Konkrete Kids’ football team which became the first in school ...

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO