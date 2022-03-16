ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcome Dr. Jessica Titus

Duluth News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jessica Titus is excited to join Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she will specialize in vascular surgery. “I love developing long-term relationships with heart patients and having the opportunity to get...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

CHI Health St. Mary’s Designated a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

NEBRASKA CITY-CHI Health St. Mary’s in Nebraska City, NE announced it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Wbaltv.com

LifeBridge Health launches final phase of Grace Medical Center renovations

LifeBridge Health is preparing to start work on the final phase of its three-year, $85 million renovation project at the former Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital campus. The Baltimore-based health care system on Monday revealed designs and held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient behavioral health building as well as surrounding green space that is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to a release. LifeBridge officials told the Baltimore Business Journal last summer that the green space will consist of a large park that will be open to community members.
BALTIMORE, MD
Duluth News Tribune

Essentia's surgery center at Miller Hill Mall on track to open this summer

DULUTH — Essentia Health's 41,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center in the Miller Hill Mall is nearing the end stages of its construction. The Essentia Health Surgery Center-Miller Hill is anticipated to open in July. The surgery center will open with four 600-square-foot operating rooms, with the capacity for up to...
DULUTH, MN
Phoenix Business Journal

Tribal Health Names Dr. Rick Sue as New Medical Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (March 9, 2022) – Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare consulting and staffing for Native American communities, has named Dr. Rick Sue as Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Sue will lead Tribal Health’s network of clinicians and client facilities, guiding critical care and quality initiatives, process improvements, medical guidelines, and facility transformation. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sue brings over 25 years of expertise in pulmonary critical care, neuro critical care, and internal medicine to Tribal Health. He is also a senior partner at Arizona Pulmonary Specialists, Arizona’s leading practice in treating lung and infectious diseases. “Having worked with Dr. Sue for years, I’ve been continually impressed with his acumen in critical care,” said Dr. John Shufeldt, Tribal Health Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout his career, Dr. Sue has launched forward-thinking and ambitious healthcare strategies that have successfully transformed care delivery. His vast accomplishments in clinical and emergency medicine programs, as well as his compassion in patient interactions, make him the right pick to lead new innovations in Indigenous healthcare.” Before joining Tribal Health, Dr. Sue served as Interventional Pulmonary Director at St Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center, where he established the organization’s first Interventional Pulmonary program. He has also held medical faculty roles at University of Arizona, Barrows Neurologic Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital Medical Center, University of Creighton School of Medicine, and University of Washington Medical Center. “Tribal Health has reached a critical point in its trajectory, one built on a successful foundation of Indigenous healthcare expertise,” noted Jed Rudd, Tribal Health Chief Operations Officer. “Dr. Sue’s patient-centric mindset and organizational leadership make him a vital addition to the Tribal Health team. He brings a fresh and energizing vision to our mission of elevating healthcare outcomes in Tribal nations – and his diverse experience will play a pivotal role in helping us manifest the Tribal Health promise.” Dr. Sue stated his goal is to amplify Tribal Health’s impact through new programs designed to improve patient outcomes, quality of care, and the provider experience, sharing, “Medicine isn’t just what you do but why you do it.” “From an industry perspective, it’s clear that Tribal Health’s focus on culturally responsive care is unlocking long-term transformation. I am honored to be part of that,” Dr. Sue said. “Joining Tribal Health’s talented leadership team represents an exciting new chapter for me – and I view the opportunity to help shape the future of Indigenous healthcare as an immense privilege.” Dr. Sue received his undergraduate training at University of California, Los Angeles and his Doctor of Medicine from University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, as well as an MBA from Arizona State University. He completed his residency in University of Washington Medical Center and fellowships in Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of California. More recently he attained a diploma in Sleep Medicine from University of Oxford, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences. He is a former member of the Phoenix Police Department, Special Assignments Unit Medic/Physician team, and current Board Member of IMPACT Switzerland, AGEA Geneva, Switzerland. About Tribal Health Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Press Contact: Please direct media inquiries to vfenyn@tribalhealth.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Clinic#General Surgery#Medical Degree#Vascular Surgery#Essentia Health St#Grand Forks#The Cleveland Clinic#Essentiahealth Org#Doctors Providers
beckershospitalreview.com

Essentia Health to open pharmacy

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a pharmacy in Ely, Minn., March 21. It will offer a full range of pharmacy services, including prescription medication services, flu shots, and specialty medication services for complex conditions, the health system said March 14. The new pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday...
DULUTH, MN
TheRobesonian

UNC Health Southeastern expands medical center visitation hours

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern will expand visiting hours for the medical center to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. effective March 14. “UNC Health Southeastern remains committed to providing patient-centered, safe care at all our facilities,” a release from the health system read in part. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we will continue to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other applicable guidelines (CMS, No Patient Left Alone Act, etc.) and update our visitation policy to reflect these changes. The health and safety of our patients, teammates and clinicians remains our top priority across the system.”
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
INFORUM

Essentia Health to host opioid talk with author

FARGO — Essentia Health is hosting a free virtual webinar discussing the history of America’s opioid crisis, how it started and spread, and how to stop the epidemic. The presentation being led by praised journalist, Beth Macy, will take place from noon to 1 P.M. on Friday, March 18 on Zoom. Macy is New York Times best-selling author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America,” which has been adapted into a Hulu original series. She gave a similar presentation in Mid-December.
FARGO, ND
beckershospitalreview.com

Dr. Donald Pinkel, 1st medical director of St. Jude Children's, dies at 95

Donald Pinkel, MD, the founding medical director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, died March 9 at the age of 95. Dr. Pinkel served St. Jude from 1961 to 1973, where he made medical history by creating an effective therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The approach is still used at St. Jude, which now has a 94 percent survival rate for the condition. He also created a program to address malnutrition in local infants and children, which led to the creation of the federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
MARYLAND STATE
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s Welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz

Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz, MSW, LADC, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic. Schultz earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, St. Paul. She received her Chemical Dependency Councilor Certificate from Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet. Schultz’s...
CLOQUET, MN
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s Welcomes Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker Kylie Cochran

Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker Kylie Cochran, MSW, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic. Cochran earned her Master of Social Work degree with a clinical concentration from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Her areas of interest included psychotherapy for adults, personality disorders, depression, anxiety, Dialectical Behavior Therapy and Polyvagal Theory.
DULUTH, MN
Morning Journal

Fisher-Titus names Jason Gahring VP of medical care, provider practices

Fisher-Titus has named Jason Gahring, a registered nurse, as vice president of medical care and provider practices. Gahring was named to this position on an interim basis in October 2021, according to a news release from Fisher-Titus. “We are pleased to announce that Jason has accepted the permanent vice president...
HURON COUNTY, OH
News 12

St. Vincent's Medical Center doctor pushes for yearly COVID shot

The program director for Internal Medicine at St. Vincent's Medical Center says he is on board with Pfizer's application for a second booster for seniors. Dr. David Regelmann says the research is based on a trial in Israel of over a million patients that found a fourth dose decreased severe illness from COVID-19 and hospitalizations significantly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIVI-TV

DEVELOPING: St. Luke's Boise Medical Center lockdown cleared

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: The lockdown at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center has been lifted. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center was placed on lockdown following the identification of an "external threat," according to a security alert. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Luke's employees received an automated message...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy