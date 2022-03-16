Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcome Dr. Jessica Titus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (March 9, 2022) – Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare consulting and staffing for Native American communities, has named Dr. Rick Sue as Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Sue will lead Tribal Health’s network of clinicians and client facilities, guiding critical care and quality initiatives, process improvements, medical guidelines, and facility transformation. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sue brings over 25 years of expertise in pulmonary critical care, neuro critical care, and internal medicine to Tribal Health. He is also a senior partner at Arizona Pulmonary Specialists, Arizona’s leading practice in treating lung and infectious diseases. “Having worked with Dr. Sue for years, I’ve been continually impressed with his acumen in critical care,” said Dr. John Shufeldt, Tribal Health Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout his career, Dr. Sue has launched forward-thinking and ambitious healthcare strategies that have successfully transformed care delivery. His vast accomplishments in clinical and emergency medicine programs, as well as his compassion in patient interactions, make him the right pick to lead new innovations in Indigenous healthcare.” Before joining Tribal Health, Dr. Sue served as Interventional Pulmonary Director at St Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center, where he established the organization’s first Interventional Pulmonary program. He has also held medical faculty roles at University of Arizona, Barrows Neurologic Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital Medical Center, University of Creighton School of Medicine, and University of Washington Medical Center. “Tribal Health has reached a critical point in its trajectory, one built on a successful foundation of Indigenous healthcare expertise,” noted Jed Rudd, Tribal Health Chief Operations Officer. “Dr. Sue’s patient-centric mindset and organizational leadership make him a vital addition to the Tribal Health team. He brings a fresh and energizing vision to our mission of elevating healthcare outcomes in Tribal nations – and his diverse experience will play a pivotal role in helping us manifest the Tribal Health promise.” Dr. Sue stated his goal is to amplify Tribal Health’s impact through new programs designed to improve patient outcomes, quality of care, and the provider experience, sharing, “Medicine isn’t just what you do but why you do it.” “From an industry perspective, it’s clear that Tribal Health’s focus on culturally responsive care is unlocking long-term transformation. I am honored to be part of that,” Dr. Sue said. “Joining Tribal Health’s talented leadership team represents an exciting new chapter for me – and I view the opportunity to help shape the future of Indigenous healthcare as an immense privilege.” Dr. Sue received his undergraduate training at University of California, Los Angeles and his Doctor of Medicine from University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, as well as an MBA from Arizona State University. He completed his residency in University of Washington Medical Center and fellowships in Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of California. More recently he attained a diploma in Sleep Medicine from University of Oxford, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences. He is a former member of the Phoenix Police Department, Special Assignments Unit Medic/Physician team, and current Board Member of IMPACT Switzerland, AGEA Geneva, Switzerland. About Tribal Health Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Press Contact: Please direct media inquiries to vfenyn@tribalhealth.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO