The traffic congestion posed by a Santa Barbara Chick-Fil-A drive-thru is drawing such intense ire from local residents that it could soon be labelled a public nuisance by the city.For years, the congestion created from the waffle-fry seeking California commuters has been a point of contention with the college town community. Reports of the queue blocking access to local businesses, increasing a risk for pedestrians and cyclists and delaying city buses have all been raised, according to city reports.The drive-thru is positioned on one of the city’s major thoroughfares, State Street. And, perhaps because of the fast-food chain’s local...

