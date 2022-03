Aspen Ladd still hopes she can fight Miesha Tate one day. The feud began after Tate blasted Ladd and her coach and boyfriend in Jim West for the way West yelled at her inside the Octagon during the Norma Dumont fight. West was trying to get Ladd going heading into the fifth round as she was clearly losing but Tate claimed that she’s in an abusive relationship.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO