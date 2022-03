Instead of hoops, its animals, the March Mammal Madness is a fun spin on the famous college basketball tournament. The March Mammal Madness is a national competition for schools to fill out a bracket to see who is on top of the food chain between 64 animals. The Mammal Madness was created by former Harvard University Professor Katie Hinde as a fun way for students to conduct research on animal science and partake in friendly competition.

