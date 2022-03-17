BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS

The tee shot? It was short. The club toss? It was long. The iron from the fairway? Spot on. The swing and throw came during Thursday’s first round of the Valspar Championship. One hole after a bogey at Innisbrook, three holes after a triple, and two seconds after knowing his tee shot on the par-3 15th would come up well short, Charl Schwartzel had hit his limit. After his follow-through, the 2011 Masters champ brought his 6-iron back around his head and flung it yards down the fairway.

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO