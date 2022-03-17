‘Anything Goes’ at The Bay

Actor Mitchell Ryan has died at age 88. He was best known for his roles on the TV shows Dark Shadows and Dharma and Greg. He had an acting career that spanned 50 years. Although he enjoyed a 50+ year career as an actor, Mitchell Ryan, who has passed away at the age of 88, is probably best remembered for his 1966 to 1967 turn as Burke Devlin on the daytime Gothic soap opera Dark Shadows — before the arrival of true horror elements on that show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO