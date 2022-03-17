ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Nets eye 'couple' of regular-season games for Ben Simmons

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

A day after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he had "high hopes" that Ben Simmons could return to action in the regular season, the Nets reportedly zeroed in on a more precise timeline for the injured star on Wednesday. The team...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Pelicans prediction, odds pick and more – 3/15/2022

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. This game could be a preview of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns have dominated the NBA this season, earning a 54-14 record and the first seed in the West. Phoenix looks like a lock to retain that first seed, making a matchup with the Pelicans in the postseason possible. New Orleans is currently 28-40, which places them on the edge of the play-in tournament. However, the Pelicans have been playing decent basketball lately. It’s possible we see them rise in the standings throughout the rest of the season. This game could have huge implications, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
ESPN

Dallas visits Brooklyn following Irving's 60-point game

LINE: Nets -1.5 BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Kyrie Irving scored 60 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 150-108 win over the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 14-18 on their home court. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.9 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy