Notes From The GED Section: D.L. Hughley Gives Kanye The Ultimate Roast

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 1 day ago

In case you’ve been living under a rock these past few days, D.L. Hughley is in the midst of an all-out war with Kanye West after our guy made some less-than-flattering comments about Ye’s recent behavior towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

If you peeped Kanye’s latest Instagram rant from today, you already know D.L. was ready to come back with a few choice words of his own!

From his “stupid Yeezys” and now-signature “ I Know What You Did Last Summer boots,” to his “stark raving mad” behavior that gets approval from diehard fans on Instagram, Kanye got a four-minute-straight roast session from D.L. that’s both hilarious and actually filled with facts.

Witness one of the funniest things you’ll hear all night below with D.L.’s “Notes From The GED Section,” made especially for Kanye West:


Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy To Kanye West: 'Skete Got Yo Bitch, N-gga - What You Gon' Do?'

Soulja Boy isn’t a big fan of Kanye West, and let it be known he has a problem with the Chicago rap legend taking off his verse on DONDA‘s “Remote Control” last year. The two made up but now the Atlanta rapper is speaking his mind on Kanye’s latest situation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and it’s not the most supportive message.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Fires Back At Kanye West In Response To Threats

Comedian D.L. Hughley fired back at Kanye West on Twitter, Sunday, after the Donda rapper threatened him in a recent post on social media. Hughley trolled West by bringing up Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for One Day After Posting Slur Targeting Trevor Noah

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after the rapper posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. As part of the temporary suspension, West — who legally goes by “Ye” — will not be able to post, comment or send DMs, the spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah Says Kanye West Publicly Feuding With Kim Kardashian Is "Terrifying to Watch"Guest Column: Can Pete Sue Kanye? Probably NotKim Kardashian Declared Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce Case Earlier Wednesday, West directed a slur toward Noah after the talk show host addressed...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Advises Kanye Against DL Hughley Beef: "We From An Ass-Whoopin' Era"

It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey entered the chat. This week has been yet another uproar for Kanye West as he has targeted his fellow entertainers who have criticized his behavior. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared his opinions about the ongoing public drama involving West and the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Noah deemed it to be "terrifying" harassment. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley also called out West, accusing the Rap mogul of stalking his ex while the world watched.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Wears White Catsuit While Leaving ‘Donda 2’ Event With Kanye

Model Chaney Jones, who has been hanging with Kanye West the past few weeks, was spotted leaving his ‘Donda 2’ listening party in Miami on Feb. 22. No, that wasn’t Kim Kardashian leaving Kanye West‘s Donda 2 listening party on Tuesday (Feb. 22.) It was model Chaney Jones, 24, who’s been hanging with Ye, 44, in the last couple of weeks and shares an eerie resemblance to his ex-wife. Chaney was spotted walking out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park dressed in a white leather catsuit, matching boots, and a pair of massive black shades, as seen in photos HERE. Kanye, who hosted the event to promote the upcoming sequel album to last year’s Donda, was also photographed exiting the building with Chaney.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Reportedly Made Husband Justin See Her Differently

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband, Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Saint West Shows Off His Singing Skills in Mom Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one in the family in tune with his musical abilities. And if you needed proof, then look no further than to mom Kim Kardashian's latest video, shared to her Instagram Stories, of their son Saint West. On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side while they spent some quality time together. In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
