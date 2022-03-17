Notes From The GED Section: D.L. Hughley Gives Kanye The Ultimate Roast



In case you’ve been living under a rock these past few days, D.L. Hughley is in the midst of an all-out war with Kanye West after our guy made some less-than-flattering comments about Ye’s recent behavior towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

If you peeped Kanye’s latest Instagram rant from today, you already know D.L. was ready to come back with a few choice words of his own!

From his “stupid Yeezys” and now-signature “ I Know What You Did Last Summer boots,” to his “stark raving mad” behavior that gets approval from diehard fans on Instagram, Kanye got a four-minute-straight roast session from D.L. that’s both hilarious and actually filled with facts.

Witness one of the funniest things you’ll hear all night below with D.L.’s “Notes From The GED Section,” made especially for Kanye West:



