ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Best Daredevil stories of all time

By Forrest C. Helvie
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Marvel Studios might be combing through Marvel's best Daredevil stories soon.

Following Matt Murdock's official MCU big-screen debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems Daredevil is getting a rebooted streaming series on Disney Plus . Though it's unconfirmed whether Charlie Cox will reprise his role for what appears to be a full-on story reboot, there's a safe bet that he will.

Cox has been through the wringer as Daredevil a few times in three seasons of his Netflix series and in the Defenders crossover series, but there are tons of classic Daredevil comic book tales that are still ripe for adaptation in the MCU - including the ones on this list of the best Daredevil stories ever.

10. Wake Up (Daredevil vol. 2 #16-19 Brian Michael Bendis, David Mack, and Mark Morales)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fSwg_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #17 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'Wake Up' picks up in the proverbial wake arising from the trial of Wilson Fisk. While most of The Daily Bugle is focused on that expected trial coverage, reporter Ben Urich is chasing a different story: the disappearance of a relatively C-list villain named Leap-Frog, and the obsession with Daredevil that consumes Leap-Frog's son.

Writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist David Mack, and inker Mark Morales deliver a thrilling comic-within-a-comic story that elevates this beyond the standard superhero fare and gives us an early example of Bendis' ability to tap into the humanity behind the capes and cowls.

The writer uses this story as an exploration of childhood grief - something Leap-Frog's son and Daredevil, the son of boxer 'Battlin' Jack Murdock, have in common.

Buy: Amazon

9. Typhoid Mary (Daredevil vol. 1 #254-263 by Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQDSR_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #255 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As the title suggests, this one-off Daredevil story introduces the mutant assassin, Typhoid Mary. She simultaneously sparks up a relationship with Matt Murdock while kicking off an assassination attempt on his alter-ego Daredevil. Typhoid Mary is introduced not as just another love interest for Murdock, but as a credible threat to Daredevil.

Thanks to her martial prowess, telekinetic powers, and overall instability due to her dissociative identity disorder, Mary Walker would shift from her more passive state to the more dangerous Typhoid Mary and outright sadistic Bloody Mary, leaving heroes and villains alike to stay on their toes when she arrived on the scene then, just as she does now.

Buy: Amazon

8. The Purple Children (Daredevil vol. 4 #8-10 by Mark Waid, Chris Samnee, and Matt Wilson)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1oWM_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #8 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mark Waid, Chris Samnee, and Matt Wilson tell the story of what happened in the wake of Zebediah Killgrave's (The Purple Man) many years of sexually abusing women and impregnating them.

'The Purple Children' storyline not only provides a means of retconning the fact the world knew of Daredevil's secret identity as Matt Murdock but also tells a difficult story where the children of the Purple Man try to come to grips with their parentage.

Buy: Amazon

7. Roulette (Daredevil vol. 1 #191 by Frank Miller, Terry Austin, and Lynn Varley)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Vymm_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #191 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'Roulette' provides readers with the bookend to Frank Miller's historic run on Daredevil. Pairing with legendary artists Terry Austin and Lynn Varley, Miller pushes Daredevil to the brink as he faces a hospitalized Bullseye in a game of Russian Roulette.

Interestingly, this only provides a backdrop for the real conflict. Daredevil confronts the long-lasting implications of his choice to serve justice through force, as he sees the son of a client follow in the hero's footsteps by using lethal force to right the wrongs in his life.

In a world where problems are solved with fists, Miller challenges his scarlet-clad superhero to consider if he might be contributing to the problems rather than solving them.

Buy: Amazon

6. Underboss (Daredevil vol. 2 #26 by Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, and Matt Hollingsworth)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ0AD_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #26 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, and Matt Hollingsworth tell a modern classic through Silke's attempted coup of the New York crime syndicate by trying to assassinate Wilson Fisk. With Fisk seemingly out of the way, Silke removes the gag order on discussing Daredevil's secret identity along with the immunity clause Fisk enforced. Facing an open bounty on his head, Matt Murdock sees his rogues' gallery show up in droves to score the hit as Fisk struggles to regain his health and influence.

Ultimately, this Julius Caesar assassination revamp not only unsettles the status quo in Hell's Kitchen but sets the stage for the eventual public outing of Daredevil as Matt Murdock.

Buy: Amazon

5. Guardian Devil (Daredevil vol. 2 #1-8 by Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, and Jimmy Palmiotti)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLa6I_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Many readers will remember this story for not only helping to kick off the Marvel Knights line but for introducing film director and long-time comic aficionado Kevin Smith to writing for the House of Ideas.

The eight-issue story arc introduces both Karen Page as being HIV positive and dying from suicide. This leaves Daredevil in a state of mental anguish and uncertainty as he also juggles caring for an infant who may or may not be the antichrist, alongside combating a terminally-diagnosed Mysterio in search for one last hurrah with an NYC hero.

Buy: Amazon

4. The Last Hand (Daredevil vol. 1 #178-182 by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqbxB_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil #181 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Daredevil #181 sets up one of the best single storylines in the Daredevil mythos as we see the rise of Elektra as a hired assassin for the Kingpin, only to watch her fall at the hands of one of Daredevil's greatest foes: Bullseye.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson first introduced Elektra Natchios only a year earlier, as a past love of Murdock's life before his fateful accident, which would see him become a hero while she would become a deadly Hand assassin.

Like any pair of star-crossed lovers, these two eventually find themselves faced with tragedy and death - one that would haunt the hero for years after their last rooftop dance and drive the desire for revenge upon Bullseye to levels beyond where even heroes dare to tread.

Buy: Amazon

3. The Man Without Fear (Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #1-5 by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cYiS_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #4 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

When it comes to definitive artists on Daredevil, John Romita Jr. is no doubt at the top, and his work alongside Frank Miller's writing on 'The Man Without Fear' offers what many consider to be the best origin story of Matt Murdock and his becoming Daredevil.

Miller and Romita Jr. take a decompressed approach to exploring Murdock's earliest years before and shortly after the accident that both blinded and empowered Matt. What fans often fail to recognize, however, is the nuanced and careful storytelling in this limited series that stands in stark contrast to many other comics from the early 1990s, where bombast ruled the spinner racks.

Even years later, comic creators, television series, and films all continue to lift aspects of Daredevil's earliest years on the streets from this acclaimed story.

Buy: Amazon

2. Daredevil: Yellow (Daredevil: Yellow #1-6 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08abyg_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil: Yellow #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the early aughts, Joeb Loeb and Tim Sale teamed up for several limited series that retold origin stories for popular Marvel heroes. Each one was associated with a specific color and dealt with a major relationship. In Daredevil: Yellow, Loeb, and Sale weave a poignant and melancholic story told from the framework of Matt Murdock writing a letter to his long-lost love, Karen Page, looking back on his earliest adventures and their initial meeting.

Where this limited series stands head and shoulders above so many other Daredevil stories is the succinct and graceful way Loeb and Sale weave this tale of loss and life. They not only introduce new readers to the emotional and spiritual core of the main cast but breathe new life into the street-level hero.

Buy: Amazon

1. Born Again (Daredevil vol. 1 #227-31 by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFWAg_0ehVCv9m00

Daredevil: Born Again cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'Born Again' may very well be the Mount Everest of Daredevil stories. This story arc brings Frank Miller back to the series after his celebrated initial run where he was joined by regular Daredevil artist David Mazzucchelli.

As the name implies, one can only be born again after they've suffered death, and Miller's story is all about bringing Matt Murdock to the lowest of lows as we witness the return of Karen Page, now a heroin-addicted pornography actress, who has sold out Matt's identity for her next hit.

With Kingpin eventually discovering his identity, we see Murdock's personal and professional lives implode, leaving broken relationships, careers, and bodies in the wake. One could argue that the themes of faith and redemption that are a signature of the Daredevil line found their footing in this critically-acclaimed story arc where Matt Murdock must rebuild himself and be born again after suffering continued loss and failure as a man and hero.

'Born Again' is so iconic, that even MCU Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has namechecked the story in reference to his return to the role.

Buy: Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August. The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max's Green Lantern Star Provides Update on Filming Start Date

Warner Bros. has been attempting to bring DC's Green Lantern to the small screen for several years now, with an HBO Max series being in the works since 2019. Updates surrounding the Green Lantern series have been relatively few and far between in the years since, with only two cast members — Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott — having been publicly announced last year. In an interview with Metro Entertainment, Irvine revealed that there still isn't "a firm start date" for when the series will begin production, and that he hasn't gotten to try on a costume quite yet.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The CW Unveils First Look Image at Gotham Knights TV Series

A few months ago, we found out that The CW is working on a Gotham Knights TV series which eventually received a pilot order soon after. Fortunately, the network gave the project a series order recently as part of their slate in the upcoming broadcast season. Now, we finally have our first preview of the upcoming DC series.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix series adds Daredevil director

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series is ramping up, with a director now in tow. Phil Abraham, who’s been involved in Daredevil and The Walking Dead, will direct the pilot episode the still unnamed Netflix series. Abraham is no stranger to the pressure of putting together a strong opening...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Waid
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Jeph Loeb
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Typhoid Mary
Person
Brian Michael Bendis
epicstream.com

Krysten Ritter Will Reportedly Return as Jessica Jones in an Upcoming MCU Project

When Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio made their return in recent MCU projects reprising their roles from the Netflix Marvel shows, a lot of fans are wondering if other characters in that universe will also follow suit and step into the MCU soon. While we haven't heard any official confirmation or comments from Marvel, a new report has now emerged which suggests another actor from the Netflix shows will be making their jump to the MCU.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’: Watch the First Eight Minutes Now as Netflix Reveals Feature-Length Runtimes

Click here to read the full article. The wait for more “Stranger Things” is almost over, with the first portion of the Netflix show’s highly anticipated fourth season dropping next Friday. Much has been made of Netflix’s decision to split “Stranger Things 4” into two volumes, with one batch of episodes streaming on May 27 and more being released on July 1. But until now, little was known about how the streamer planned to split up the season. Volume 1 will contain Episodes 1 through 7, with Volume 2 finishing the story with Episodes 8 and 9. Netflix recently revealed that episodes...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daredevil#Defenders#Marvel Comics#The Daily Bugle
Popculture

HBO Max Officially Orders Spinoff of Hit Show

HBO Max has officially ordered a spinoff of its hit animated series Harley Quinn, and more details on the project have come to light. Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced the news at SXSW in March along with other news about Harley Quinn Season 3. Now Warner Bros. has given more details on the show, which will possibly be called Noonan's.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Reveals Official Logo for The CW Series

The logo for The CW's Gotham Knights DC Comics series has surfaced online. The CW may have canceled a slew of its DC original programs – Naomi, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman – but Gotham Knights survived with a series order. Gotham Knights is set in the Batman Universe but features a story where the Dark Knight is dead and a group of legacy characters strives to keep the mantle alive. The series now joins The Flash and Superman & Lois as the only remaining DC shows on The CW. Now, a new Twitter account gives a look at the Gotham Knights logo.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

New Netflix spy movie adds J.K. Simmons and more to cast

Netflix has added J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, and Alice Lee to the cast of Our Man from New Jersey (via Deadline). The new spy thriller stars Mark Wahlberg as Mike, a construction worker from New Jersey who is thwarted into the world of espionage after his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Will this be the last season of the series?

After a three-year hiatus, Stranger Things is finally returning to Netflix for its fourth season.The hit sci-fi drama – which follows a group of friends on the search for answers after witnessing supernatural activity – is scheduled to release the forthcoming series in two parts. Volume one will be released on 27 May, followed five weeks later by the second volume on 1 July.Despite the lengthy pause between its latest instalments, Netflix has announced that fans can expect one more chapter, before the series concludes with its final fifth season. In an open letter posted to Netflix in February...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Rick and Morty' Spinoff Revealed

The misadventures of Rick and Morty will continue, this time with a new animation style. WarnerMedia announced Wednesday a new Rick and Morty spinoff, titled Rick and Morty: The Anime. The 10-episode series, which follows other digital shorts based in the hit animated series' universe, is now in production and will air on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Batman' and Other New Must-Watch Movies Streaming This Month on HBOMax

HBOMax has been upping its game in recent months, producing hit shows like Our Flag Means Death and obtaining a variety of new and old movies and television shows to add to the streaming database. Thanks to the streaming platform’s owner, Warnermedia (which also owns Warner Bros), HBOMax has complete access to the DC Universe and other movies from 2021 including Dune and Free Guy.
MOVIES
Decider.com

7 Shows Like ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things is back and looks to be bigger, darker, and scarier than ever. The upcoming fourth season of this beloved Netflix Original sci-fi horror-drama series takes place six months after Hawkins, Indiana’s destructive Battle of Starcourt and picks up with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), the Byers (Winona Ryder, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp), and the rest of our beloved gang as they navigate everything from the complexities of high school to the emergence of a terrifying, brand new supernatural threat.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Reveals New Cast Member Joining Season 5

Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series, is returning to Netflix sooner than we expected, with Season 5 set to premiere on the streaming service on September 9. Netflix already released a trailer for the highly-anticipated season, and many familiar characters will be back in action, but there will be new actors joining, and one of them is expected to be a major villain!
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Willow Teaser, L&O: OC Names New Showrunner and More

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ is heading back to the world of Willow — and now we have our first look. The streamer unveiled a teaser trailer for its Willow series, based on the 1988 fantasy film and with star Warwick Davis returning as the title character, at Thursday’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 event. We have a date, too: Willow will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 30. In the teaser — which you can watch above — we see lots of swordplay, wizardry and strange creatures as a female archer calls Willow back into duty: “The world needs...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Stranger Things season 4, episode 3 review: 'The Monster and the Superhero'

Warning: The following review contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 episode 3. Turn away now if you have not seen Netflix’s latest venture into the Upside Down…. ​​There’s a lot to love about the first three episodes of Stranger Things 4, but there’s no escaping the feeling that The Duffer Brothers could have cut a fair amount out. Take Joyce and Murray’s flight – there’s so much screen time doing nothing to develop the story. Nothing of substance happens on their journey, yet we see them on the plane multiple times, and the diner scene already did a brilliant job setting up the episode and showing the fallout of Eleven going wild and punching Angela with a skate.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy