ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street stocks, oil prices rise after aggressive Fed hike outlook

By Chibuike Oguh
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGxII_0ehVAFSC00
A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks rebounded from early session losses on Thursday as investors weighed economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance, while oil prices surged on supply shortage concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates on Wednesday, its first hike in nearly three years as it sought to combat soaring prices. The U.S. central bank also projected six more similarly sized rate hikes this year, sparking worries among traders about the effect on economic growth.

U.S. Treasury yields held just below three-year highs on Thursday and the closely-watched yield curve steepened, after earlier sitting at its flattest level in more than two years.

Benchmark 10- and 2-year yields , were last at 2.1653% and 1.969%, respectively.

"The big surprise yesterday was the dot plot," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York, referring to the Fed's interest rate projections. read more

"It was a dovish hike but a hawkish rhetoric and outlook. We believe that if they get anywhere near their projections they'd invert the yield curve and cause a guaranteed recession."

On Wall Street, the three main indexes reversed early losses, driven by the healthcare, consumer discretionary, technology, and financial sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.23%, to 34,480.76, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 1.33% to 13,614.78.

"We had a relief rally yesterday and the market is digesting that today, consolidating a little bit and trying to get comfort with the reality versus expectations in terms of what the Fed is projecting," Hayes added.

European stocks also gained in choppy trading following the Fed rate hike and a similar move by the Bank of England. read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.45%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 1.77%.

Oil prices rose more than 8%, continuing a series of wild daily swings, as the market rebounded from several days of losses on renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia. read more

Benchmark Brent crude futures settled 8.79% higher at $106.64 a barrel, its highest percentage gain since mid-2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 8.35% to $102.98 a barrel.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback's strength against six trading currencies, was last down 0.47% at 98.026.

Gold rose 1% as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated. Spot gold added 0.7% to $1,942.04 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.62% to $1,939.00 an ounce.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Oil Stocks#Stock#Wti Oil#Fed#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Great Hill Capital
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Fortune

Why oil has suddenly dipped back down below $100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast. West Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more than...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Tesla Has Some Very Bad News for EV Buyers

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused crude-oil prices to spike. That surge in turn has boosted the costs of raw materials, creating a headache for many industries, including automotive. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, oil prices have jumped more than 30%, touching $139 a barrel at one point...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

The punishing economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have roiled global energy markets, with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports further pushing up gas prices for Americans. Now, GOP leaders are blaming surging fuel costs in part on a decision by President Biden early in his administration to block the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

367K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy