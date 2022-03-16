ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Logs

Journal
 5 days ago

•Received a two-vehicle crash report at 8:09 a.m. March15 on Highway 212 at 11th Street in Olivia. Lloyd L. Bentley,...

www.nujournal.com

The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The driver of the other vehicle the first one crashed into was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Horsing around at Jurgens Park

The Tualatin Police Department reports calls for service from Feb. 22-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Feb. 22 Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road. A horse rider rode his horse onto the grass at Jurgens Park in the 10600 block of Southwest Herman Road. Wednesday, Feb. 23 Officers arrested a man for DUII (alcohol) in the 7300 block...
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman was injured Monday in Raccoon Township near the municipal building on Route 18. KDKA-TV is waiting for an update on her condition and will update the story with more information as it comes in.
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in shooting that injured two people in downtown Palm Springs

Police have arrested suspects believed to have been involved in a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported at around 1:50 a.m. on the 200 block of S Indian Canyon Drive Callers told police dispatch that at least two people were struck by gunfire, police said. The post Arrest made in shooting that injured two people in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
CBS Boston

5-Year-Old Boy Alerts Sleeping Parents To Fire At New Hampshire Farm

SWANZEY, N.H. (CBS) – A five-year-old boy alerted his sleeping parents to a fire at a New Hampshire farm over the weekend and allowed them to get out safely. Flames broke out Sunday around 7:30 a.m. at Nordshire Farm on Sawyers Crossing Road in Swanzey. A fire rips through a Swanzey, N.H. home. (Image Credit: Swanzey Fire Department) Five-year-old Aksel Jalava woke up a bit earlier than he normally does. He looked out his bedroom window, saw flames and went to his parents’ room. “We heard a little knock on the door. It’s Aksel. He says ‘Dad, you’ve got to check this out.’ Very...
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Boy, five, could have survived for hours

A five-year-old boy may have survived for "up to several hours" after receiving severe injuries to his abdomen, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, last July with 56 injuries. These included a liver tear and part of...
CBS Pittsburgh

Delivery Driver Struck With Gun, Robbed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, according to a police statement. Pittsburgh police said that at about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to Genoa Pizza and Bar on Market Street following the robbery. The robbery took place near Plough Street and Dickson Street in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said. “We get deliveries all the time on this road,” neighbor Jacob Dumont said. “A lot of neighbors especially get deliveries. You normally don’t hear that kind of thing going on. We’re fearful that we’re going to stop getting deliveries because delivery drivers are getting robbed. Obviously...
