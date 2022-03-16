ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachfront Butler Junior Villa Suite

TravelPulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beachfront Butler Junior Villa Suite qualifies for:. Immerse yourself in the luxury of a true Bahamian lifestyle in a suite that's a sophisticated retreat, with floor-to-ceiling windows...

www.travelpulse.com

tatler.com

Villa Igiea

Occupying a sprawling castellated villa built by the illustrious Florio family, this fabulous country house, updated thanks to a £25 million makeover by Sir Rocco Forte, stands on the edge of Palermo overlooking the bay. It was originally designed to be approached from the water and the constant to-ing and fro-ing of yachts provides a soothing spectacle as you lie on a sunlounger sipping a cocktail (head to the grass terrace beyond the pool for the best views). Before dinner in the art nouveau splendour of Florio, the hotel’s excellent restaurant, be sure to seek out the spa. And for moments of privacy, retire to rooms that are chic and fresh, their colour schemes inspired by the ‘Liberty’ art nouveau frescoes by Ettore de Maria Bergler in the Sala Basile. Villa Igiea holds a special place in the hearts of Palermitani, and its restoration to a world-class hotel is an important statement of their city’s prosperity. So much so that local top brass flock to the glamorous Terrazza, a cavernous, frescoed room leading out to a loggia and terrace – undoubtedly one of the chicest cocktail bars in Italy.
tatler.com

Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea

Here it’s all about privacy, peace, views – and the best vongole (with Ganzirri clams). Buried deep in subtropical gardens and with its own private shingled stretch of beach, this Sicilian seaside retreat remains a cherished classic. With its antiques-packed interiors, white-jacketed pianist in the bar and well-proportioned hotel rooms decked with balconies and boxes of geraniums, the whole place has a consoling, gloriously old-fashioned feel. Even though the town of Taormina (and Sant’Andrea’s glamorous sister hotel, the Grand Timeo) is less than 10 minutes in the hotel shuttle, it’s just as intoxicating to stay put, looking out at the beautiful bay of Mazzarò, eating platters of fresh crudo and sea urchins while oil lamps flicker and Paolo Conte’s singing wafts from the bar. There are outdoor film screenings on the beach and a memorable almond butter massage to be had overlooking the sea in the spa gazebo, but venture further to swim in emerald grottoes and around Isola Bella (affectionately known as the Pearl of the Ionian Sea).
