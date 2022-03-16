Beachfront Butler Junior Villa Suite

Here it’s all about privacy, peace, views – and the best vongole (with Ganzirri clams). Buried deep in subtropical gardens and with its own private shingled stretch of beach, this Sicilian seaside retreat remains a cherished classic. With its antiques-packed interiors, white-jacketed pianist in the bar and well-proportioned hotel rooms decked with balconies and boxes of geraniums, the whole place has a consoling, gloriously old-fashioned feel. Even though the town of Taormina (and Sant’Andrea’s glamorous sister hotel, the Grand Timeo) is less than 10 minutes in the hotel shuttle, it’s just as intoxicating to stay put, looking out at the beautiful bay of Mazzarò, eating platters of fresh crudo and sea urchins while oil lamps flicker and Paolo Conte’s singing wafts from the bar. There are outdoor film screenings on the beach and a memorable almond butter massage to be had overlooking the sea in the spa gazebo, but venture further to swim in emerald grottoes and around Isola Bella (affectionately known as the Pearl of the Ionian Sea).
