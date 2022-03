CLEMSON, S.C. - Griffin Cheney hit three home runs and the Panther defense allowed just one of 11 baserunners to score in the first five innings in Georgia State’s 6-1 win over No. 15 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Panthers improved to 11-6, while the Tigers dropped to 14-2. Cheney belted a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning on a 1-2 pitch, then Max Ryerson flared a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Cheney laced his second homer of the game to lead off the top of the third inning, then Clemson responded in the bottom of the third inning on Bryar Hawkins’ run-scoring single. Cheney added a solo homer in the eighth inning, his third long ball of the game.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO