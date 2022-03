A giant salute to music in the Hub City just kind of never happened. I was driving along Sunday on a beautiful West Texas Sunday morning and it occurred to me that Lubbock's skyline is kind of...eh. Something's wrong when the most notable thing in your skyline is Joyland's Daredevil Drop when it's lit up for the season. Then I remembered, wasn't there supposed to be a giant light-up guitar in the Depot District?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO