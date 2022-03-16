New Mexico Securities Division Issues Statement On Cyber Risk And Investment Threats Related To Conflict In Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been “correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December,” Real Money’s technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. at the time, "With PANW I see the potential for some further near-term price gains but the risk of further declines if we get another rally failure."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO