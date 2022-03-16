Much-needed senior center

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The newly renovated Hancock County Senior Wellness Center is here to offer services and amenities to the seniors of the county. "What this includes is in home care, for activities of daily living such as light housekeeping, meal prep and even toileting and bathing, if needed,” said the facility’s executive director Trina Morgan. “Also, with that we do transportation. That’s for doctor’s office appointments. That’s for grocery shopping, hair appointments, whatever the case may be. It is free of charge. And now, with gas prices the way they are, you may need that free transportation."

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO