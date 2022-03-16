ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Much-needed senior center

By Rosalyn Kohute, Carpinteria
Coastal View
 3 days ago

A huge thanks to Assistant City Manager Michael Ramirez for his excellent presentation on behalf of a senior...

www.coastalview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Popular nurse returns to Trumbull senior center

TRUMBULL — As a senior wellness nurse at the Trumbull Senior Center, Victoria Benoit’s duties have included taking blood pressure, giving flu and COVID vaccines and presenting educational programming. But, from the beginning, Benoit has gone above and beyond the basics of her job description, said Trumbull human...
TRUMBULL, CT
WYTV.com

Local senior center plans activities for everyone to enjoy

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local senior center is making an impact not only on the people who use it but the community it calls home. “Life is short, live it while you can,” said Executive Director of Austintown Senior Center, Jim Henshaw. Henshaw said to never underestimate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
The Oakland Press

Comments still wanted on Pontiac senior centers

If there’s one priority for repairs and upgrades at Pontiac’s Robert W. Bowens Senior Center, it’s probably fixing that broken latch on a women’s room stall. That suggestion, during the second of two town halls for brainstorming senior center improvements, elicited rousing applause and some hoots from more than 50 residents who attended last week’s event.
PONTIAC, MI
WTNH

West Haven school donates food to senior center

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Carrigan Intermediate School, students enjoy a healthy snack, but not everyone is finishing up these treats. Surprisingly, that’s not a bad thing. Carrigan’s Principal Rich Webber explained that plastic bags filled with fresh fruits and vegetables can be donated to local agencies, and “if our students are not going […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#City Council#Move This#Skate Park#Momentum
Cleveland.com

North Ridgeville Senior Center goes high-tech

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The North Ridgeville Senior Center went electronic March 1. According to Executive Director Emily Lockshine, a new web-based program, My Senior Center, allows for automated registration and tracking of participants for events and activities. “Several area senior centers utilize this system,” said Lockshine. “I talked with...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
restorationnewsmedia.com

Senior centers to host AARP Driver Safety Course

Registration is now open for AARP Driver Safety Courses hosted by Granville County Senior Services. ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
AARP
WTOV 9

Hancock County Senior Wellness Center celebrating upgrades

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The newly renovated Hancock County Senior Wellness Center is here to offer services and amenities to the seniors of the county. "What this includes is in home care, for activities of daily living such as light housekeeping, meal prep and even toileting and bathing, if needed,” said the facility’s executive director Trina Morgan. “Also, with that we do transportation. That’s for doctor’s office appointments. That’s for grocery shopping, hair appointments, whatever the case may be. It is free of charge. And now, with gas prices the way they are, you may need that free transportation."
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy