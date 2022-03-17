ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wright State beats Bryant 93-82 for NCAA Tournament win

 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

Holden was 11 of 15 from the field. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA’s leading scorer, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

The Raiders led 44-42 at halftime behind 20 points from Holden.

Both teams were seeded 16th.

BIG PICTURE

Bryant: The Bulldogs shot a season-low 16.7% from 3-point range, going 1 for 13 in the second half.

Wright State: The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They have 13 offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wright State: Vs. No. 1 Arizona on Friday in San Diego.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

